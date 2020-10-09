FDP Presidium distances itself from Kemmerich: Lindner and Co react too late and too hesitant – politically

Did the FDP understand? More precisely: the FDP leadership? So now the former short-lived Prime Minister of Thuringia Thomas Kemmerich, who was elected by the votes of the (to say the least) right-wing populist AfD, has withdrawn all support for the upcoming election campaign. Sounds good, sounds good.

However, it would have been very good if the Free Democrats had written that Kemmerich would be denied all support. Because the very word failure hovers over this Presidency decision. Because the previous disaster is still so present; currently as Kemmerich in the FDP.

Yes, he once appeared as a “cool guy,” as FDP board member Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann writes on Twitter. Kemmerich came across as relaxed and unconventional. Perhaps this looseness should not have been seen as political wisdom. Or as knowledge of necessary, unshakable political conventions in Germany.

In any case: when the opportunity presented itself, Kemmerich seized power, the temptation was too great. It would have forbidden itself to achieve a common goal with those who should not be an alternative, with the Höckes of this republic. To anyone who now defends that “the choice was legally flawless”: not everything that is legal is also legitimate. Democracy is also about knowing when to give up.

But: It is also a fact that Christian Lindner and Co. only distanced themselves from Kemmerich after a massive public reaction – a “backlash”, as it is clearly called on the Internet. Against the background, what has now been decided by the Presidium to prevent a renewed top candidacy of Mr K. should have taken place immediately after the February elections.

Some were on the road differently. Is Deputy Chairman Wolfgang Kubicki mourning it a bit today? It was not until later that attitudes to what has come down as unforgivable in the history of democracy were rearranged. And last but not least.

To this day Kemmerich sees no fault in accepting the elections, but in dealing with them, including those of the others. The Liberal Party will have to do more to build a good name. “It is now time for you to take the exit. See you soon, ”writes Strack-Zimmermann Kemmerich. Did the FDP leadership get the hint?