iPhone 12: a change between 4G and 5G depending on the app?

5G will be one of the key new features of the iPhone 12, which will be announced on October 13th. However, the iPhone 12 sold in the US should have additional support: 5G with millimeter waves.

Today there are two types: “classic” 5G under 6 GHz and 5G with millimeter waves. The former offers better coverage, but the speed is worse. Conversely, the second offers very high speed, but the coverage is lower.

In particular, it is 5G below 6GHz that are available in countries today. In France we will have exactly this 5G at the start. We’ll have to wait a few years before we can use 5G with millimeter waves.

According to Kang, a leaker who often has good information, only iPhone 12s sold in the US support both 5G types. In France and elsewhere, the iPhone 12 would only support 5G below 6 GHz.

Is it a problem ? Yes and no. Yes, for those who keep their iPhone for several years and can’t use 5G with millimeter waves at startup. But for those who “regularly” renew their iPhone, this is not a problem. We suspect that the two 5G types will be offered on future iPhones in future countries.

A smart data mode for 4G and 5G on the iPhone 12

Speaking of 5G: The iPhone 12 is said to be entitled to a “smart data mode”. When an app requires speed, the iPhone uses the 5G connection. On the other hand, the iPhone would use 4G if the application is not greedy at that level. Switching would be transparent to the user.