Confusion of Rules: Five Points That Irritate Corona Travelers – Politics

If even a corona rule goes too far for Karl Lauterbach, something seems to be wrong. “It would therefore be better to overturn the rule before too much justified criticism of the ‘heute show’ and in serious formats comes,” said the SPD health expert, who is also one of the spokespersons for strict rules.

But the current confusion over many states’ bans on housing for domestic visitors from high-risk areas, he says, is jeopardizing corona policy acceptance – and is doing little besides anger to stem the new corona wave. A selection of five particularly controversial points.

1. Rome yes, Potsdam no

Rome, Venice or Sardinia can be approached without problems, although the risk of infection is higher simply by going to the airport and flying. At the same time, many Berliners cannot stay in hotels, guesthouses or holiday apartments in Brandenburg. There are exceptions to a negative test. Commuters are excluded.

Thuringia with beautiful destinations such as Weimar allows citizens from risk areas to enter without any conditions. Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) says the assessment of the local health authorities must be decisive, a blanket ban would send the wrong signal. Why not all people from such a region should be accommodated is incomprehensible to him.

The Gütersloh case had shown that the major corona outbreak at the Tönnies meat factory had barely spread to the rest of the population. Nevertheless, holidaymakers had to leave the hotel district on Usedom.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, holidaymakers from risk areas such as Berlin must first be quarantined Photo: dpa

2. Quarantine instead of vacation

Holidays on the Baltic Sea are definitely a thing of the past for many because of the particularly strict requirements that apply here – in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, however, quarantine obligations apply with many exceptions, which in turn irritate some “normal tourists”. Even if the corona test is negative, travelers from risk areas are subject to a quarantine obligation of two weeks. Vacationers can only shorten it if they take another test after five to seven days and it is negative. The first week of vacation would be over.

“Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is not responsible for Berlin becoming a risk area,” said Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD). According to a resolution, commuters and people transporting mail, goods and goods by road, rail, ship or aircraft are exempt from the quarantine requirement; including medical personnel. In addition, members of the state parliament, the Bundestag, the European Parliament and any member of a state or federal government may “enter”.

3. Compulsory test, but no tests:

If you want to travel from Berlin or Bremen to Bavaria or the countryside to Brandenburg during the autumn holidays, you can only stay in inns or hotels if you show a negative test that is not older than 48 hours. In Berlin, however, the laboratories are at their limit.

The occupancy rate is 95 percent, there is hardly any capacity to evaluate the tests for Berliners who want to go on vacation. In addition, it now often takes a few days before the result is available. As a result, an average of more than 1,000 PCR tests per day are taken from the risk groups “to find a case that is 70 percent unlikely to infect anyone,” says Lauterbach.

The protective measures in hotels and restaurants and traveling in private circles on vacation seem to reduce the risk of infection there. “Traveling within Germany does not make a significant contribution to the second wave,” says Lauterbach. In their travel order, the federal and state governments require the trip to be canceled if test capacities are too tight: “Such free tests for travel purposes can only be conducted if regional capacities for conducting the tests allow it.”

There are long waiting times and bottlenecks at the test sites in Berlin Photo: dpa

4. Berlin or district

In principle, a new wall is being built for most Berliners, the Corona Wall. The red-red-green senate of the mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), wants to see Berlin as a city as a whole. When this was emphasized in a protocol statement on the federal / state resolution for dealing with vacationers from risk areas, Berlin was below the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 residents in seven days.

Now all of Berlin has exceeded this limit on average. But not all neighborhoods. For example, anyone who lives in the Treptow-Köpenick district, where the value of new infections has fallen to 32.5, can only hope that most federal states will continue to classify the risk areas according to the Berlin districts, as before.

When in doubt, only a phone call to the health authorities in the intended holiday country or at the booked hotel will help. The classification of who is a risk area depends in any case on the assessment of the local authorities. In Bavaria, other parameters have also been included, currently Hamm, Remscheid, the Berlin districts of Mitte, Neukölln, Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg and Bremen are classified as risk areas – although many more regions have now crossed the 50 mark in Germany.

5. Call first to book, then ban

On September 25, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said in view of the increasing designation of neighboring countries as ZDF risk areas: “You can also go on vacation in Germany.” Chancellor Angela Merkel also recommended a holiday in Germany. Anyone who has followed the advice and booked something can now rummage through the cancellation guidelines. Because most states prefer to shut themselves down – the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil (SPD) said according to the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung” that he was concerned about too many new infections because of the otherwise many holidaymakers on the coast and in the Harz Mountains. “We cannot risk such a pull effect, a special attraction in difficult times,” emphasizes Weil.