Questions of the day: Merkel explains big city rules, Nobel Peace Prize to UN food program – that was important – politics

What happened?

Merkel: “Now are the days and weeks that decide”

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), following a meeting with the mayors of the eleven largest German cities, explained additional restrictions in view of the increasing number of corona infections and stressed the urgency of the situation. Here you can read more about the meeting and the eight most important decisions. On the blog you can read more about the development of the pandemic worldwide.

In Berlin, the critical value of the 7-day incidence continues to rise, and the reigning mayor Michael Müller does not want to rule out a new lockdown. In the Charité, planned operations are now being halted again to avoid overloading the intensive care unit. More information about the results of a joint press conference with Müller, in which virologist Christian Drosten also took part, can be found here on the Berlin blog.

“Liebig 34” deleted

The Berlin police cleared the occupied house “Liebig 34” in Berlin-Friedrichshain on Friday. Most of the 57 residents left the house peacefully, but the crowd in the neighborhood was huge. Madlen Haarbach and Alexander Fröhlich were there for you, you can read about the events here in the blog.

The Nobel Peace Prize goes to the World Food Program

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo. More about this here.

Several CDU politicians want Spahn to run

He is ineligible and has so far supported Armin Laschet’s candidacy. But now party friends are urging Health Minister Jens Spahn himself to apply for the CDU chairmanship. More about this here.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) Photo: AFP / Tobias Schwarz

What was discussed?

Avoid me, I’m from Schöneberg! The division of Berlin into risk areas imitates mistakes that Paris has already made, writes Pascale Hugues in her column on inner-city corona borders. And she also explains what that has to do with Bielefeld.

1. FC Union must not get away with its corona nonsense: the Berlin first division simply ignores the infection protection rules. And even though the association cultivates the image of being different from time to time in a refreshing way – when it comes to protection against the corona virus, Union must feel very clear consequences here, Stefan Hermanns demands.

Others needed the honor more urgently: The decision in Oslo to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the United Nations World Food Program this year did not convince Christoph von Marschall. The committee’s decision is neither brave nor surprising, he finds and asks: why not distinguish the democracy movement in Belarus?

Aid workers in South Sudan unload bags of World Food Program (WFP) grain from a truck Photo: AP / Matthew Abbott

What can Tagesspiegel-Plus subscribers read?

How safe is Jewish life in Germany? A year after the attack in Halle, the number of anti-Semitic crimes soared, Jews are worried – and the corona pandemic is also contributing to the threat.

The psychological consequences of the pandemic: “A generation of Corona is to be expected”

Social psychologist Barbara Krahé spoke with Jan Kixmüller about stress and loneliness in the crisis and about unequal educational opportunities in homeschooling – and what ways can help get out of the corona blues.

How an experiment divides a neighborhood: street fight in Charlottenburg Researchers rehearse the redevelopment of the city at a crossroads – some residents are enthusiastic, others are desperate. The case study shows: Berlin is not changing without a struggle. A report from Lars Spannagel.

Filters against coronaviruses: In the cold season there is less ventilation, viruses survive especially long when the humidity is low. What can air purifiers do? These devices are designed to purify the air in closed spaces.

What can we do?

Listen to music: like every Friday, four pop critics present the albums of the week on Radio Eins from 9 p.m. This time with Travis, Future Islands and Loudon Wainwright III. Lots of fun!

Visit an exhibition: The Liebermann Villa celebrates two anniversaries with a show and shows exciting photos of the former host Max Liebermann. If you prefer not to be in an enclosed space because of Corona, just visit the garden. It is beautiful in any season.

Eating out: Something else that not everyone feels comfortable with, but takeout is also possible. And I would heartily recommend Montraw on Torstrasse to you. From Israeli sashimi to grilled octopus to eggplant stew, everything is delicious here.

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

US President Donald Trump is planning his first campaign appearance after his corona infection became known in Florida at least on Saturday. Trump’s personal physician has already announced that the president has completed prescribed Covid treatment and is allowed to return to public appointments.

Sunday is the United Nations International Girls Day. It took place for the first time in 2012, on this day it should be noted the disadvantage of girls and young women around the world. The Girls Day is an initiative of the children’s aid organization Plan International.

The hearing of Amy Coney Barrett, Trump Supreme Court nominee, in the Senate Judiciary Committee begins Monday in Washington. The hearing is scheduled for three to four days. Statements from the senators and Barrett are scheduled for Monday. Barrett’s interrogation begins on Tuesday. The position at the US Supreme Court was vacated after the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Number of the day

23 – curfew from 11 p.m., this applies from Saturday in Berlin as part of the tightened corona measures. What is now allowed and forbidden – an overview by Julius Betschka and Sabine Beikler.