A new success for 2020

The finals of the 2019-20 edition of the Amazon Campus Challenge took place in Paris on September 30, 2020. Since 2017, this competition has been putting together business projects from students from all over France. A female team from MBAMCI of the Leonardo da Vinci Institute wins for this new edition.

Around the world, the Amazon culture promotes intrapreneurship. In order to pass this on to other generations, two French employees of the company came up with the idea of ​​creating the Amazon Campus Challenge. The mission of the participants is clear: they have to support a company in starting their e-commerce activities in the market created by Amazon.

The 2018-19 edition was originally limited to schools in France and has opened for Belgium and Luxembourg. This edition enabled 450 students to support the projects of a hundred companies.

The 2019-20 edition has been reopened for Europe. In particular, students from Italy, Spain and the UK took part in the competition, which was attended by more than 3,600 students. In France, participation has doubled compared to the previous year. More than 900 students defended the projects of 300 companies.

In order to take part in the competition, you must first be assigned to a school and form a group of at least 2 people and a maximum of 5 people. Elitism is not okay, the Amazon Campus Challenge is not reserved for business schools, but is open to all students after graduating from high school. The 2019-20 final also hosted a team of IAE students from the University of Angers.

Once the group has been formed, it must look for a VSE or SME that can support it. The main restriction is that no e-commerce activities are allowed to be carried out at the beginning of the project. Students therefore need to understand their needs, barriers and / or motivations in order to develop a new sales channel while considering their business problems. In the end, they come up with a plan of action to develop an online trading strategy that focuses on the Amazon market. The same strategy and its results will be reviewed by the Amazon Campus Challenge juries.

The student’s vision must be global: sales management, marketing, stocks, creations, SEO, SEA, sales strategy … everything must be taken into account as they need to build the company’s presence in the market from A to Z.

At the end of an online sales period and depending on the performance achieved (turnover and sales volume), the jury selects the 5 finalist teams from all participants who can verbally defend their project.

A jump into the world of Amazon e-commerce

The five groups had to sell very different products. For some it was nutritional supplements, for others it was protective grill covers, champagne, beeswax protective film or even personalized clothing.

What emerges from the various presentations given by the students is the time to grasp the solution. Indeed, its scope is such that it is necessary to grasp the various tools it offers to sellers. Whether it’s sales, inventory, branded pages, or even advertising formats.

It also shows that the advertising on the market research tool is effective. None of the groups had a negative ROI during their various campaigns. On the other hand, the automatic targeting performed by the algorithms of the promotion tool appeared to be more effective than the manual ones implemented by the students.

E-commerce is not an area that is subject to extensive schooling. This area often focuses on one module in addition to others on digital. The Amazon Campus Challenge seems like a great way to step in with both feet and validate new multidisciplinary skills. In any case, this is our analysis, because when business schools competed, the finals welcomed students from very different backgrounds.

