UN World Food Program: Too Little, Every Day – Political

The credit for the UN’s World Food Program may have surprised many. But with its decision, the Nobel Prize Committee in Oslo draws our attention to a neglected and, especially in affluent countries, often repressed catastrophe: global hunger and the tens of millions of people suffering from it.

People who have to wonder every day where to get their next meal. That alone would be bad enough. But there is also something crucial: the fight against hunger goes hand in hand with the pursuit of peace.

Many conflicts and wars are caused or aggravated by a lack of food. Now there is also Corona. The pandemic has significantly increased the need for food – and with it the number of people in need. The job of the World Food Program is to counteract need.

How many people are hungry?

There were years when the helpers drew hope. Thought they could potentially reduce hunger. There was even a stated goal that no one would go hungry by 2030. But this goal no longer seems feasible.

Currently, 690 million people worldwide do not have enough to eat; 135 million people suffer from acute hunger. About two billion people also suffer from “hidden hunger”, ie a shortage of essential nutrients.

The main causes of this situation are poverty, war and conflict. But the consequences of climate change – including extreme weather events such as storms, floods and droughts – are also exacerbating the situation.

Where is hunger particularly high?

According to Welthungerhilfe, the hotspots are in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. According to the so-called Global Hunger Index 2019, the Central African Republic is the only country for which data is available that is affected by “severe” hunger.

School lunch. For many children in Nairobi, school lunch is the only meal of the day. Photo: imago images / Xinhua

Four other countries – Chad, Madagascar, Yemen and Zambia – have a “very serious” hunger situation. The situation is also classified as “serious” in many South Asian countries such as Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia. The particularly hungry countries also include Burundi, the Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Libya, Papua New Guinea, Somalia, South Sudan and Syria.

What is being done about it – and what has been achieved so far?

Almost without interruption for two decades, the global community uses aid programs to reduce the number of people living in extreme poverty year after year. Sometimes by 1.2 percent as in 2018, sometimes by 1.5 percent as in 2019.

The greatest progress in the fight against hunger has been achieved not through aid programs, but through a country’s own efforts: More than 700 million Chinese have escaped poverty since the Beijing government launched its program of economic reform four decades ago. The autocratic system claims that the number corresponds to more than 70 percent of successful poverty alleviation worldwide.

What role does the World Food Program play?

David Beasley knows how to get the attention of his listeners and the world. In April, the director of the World Food Program warned the UN Security Council that the pandemic threatened to cause “many famines of Biblical magnitude.”

The victims are said to be mainly in the poor countries of the world. The American’s terrible prophecy shocked many governments. You support WFP in the Corona year with about $ 8 billion.

The Nobel Peace Prize for the World Food Program is not least a tribute to the United Nations. “The UN plays a key role in maintaining multilateral cooperation,” it says. The world shaken by corona, crises and wars needs close multilateral cooperation more than ever.

The award is a remarkable move in another sense too. WFP leader Beasley is a Republican and thus a party friend of the US president, a declared opponent of multilateral principles.

Once Trump and his people took over in 2017, they nominated the former South Carolina governor to head the World Food Program. This is clearly paying off. Traditionally, the US transfers the largest amounts to the WFP. That has not changed under Trump.

Is Corona making the situation worse?

Before the first Covid 19 infection was even discovered in developing and emerging countries, the pandemic had serious consequences for the south of the world. Experts say that the “greatest capital outflows of all time” has been reversing efforts for better economic development in these countries for years.

Day laborers or migrant workers there are often faced with the choice of either forgoing the equivalent of $ 2 in income or exposing themselves to the risk of infection. Germany’s Ministry of Development fears the corona-induced recession will plunge up to 115 million people into extreme poverty this year.

Is hunger a weapon of war?

A resounding yes. This has been the case for centuries. But for a few years now, this means of fighting the enemy has been used very specifically again. In Syria in particular, the regime of ruler Bashar al Assad has repeatedly violated international humanitarian law with this strategy.

The president’s fighters repeatedly cordoned off not only villages but entire regions held by the opposition. On the one hand, it’s about people getting tired and giving up. Because bread is just as important a resource as weapons, oil and drinking water, for example. On the other hand, control over aid and access to those in need can be instrumentalized to exercise power over them. Because Assad is the one who allows – or refuses – support.

How does Germany help?

Germany is the second largest donor to WFP. In 2019, the federal government made approximately 790 million euros available to the organization. The largest one-time donation ever received by WFP comes from Germany: in 2016, the German government pledged € 570 million to programs in Syria and neighboring countries.

After the basic contribution for the current year has been increased by the pandemic to approximately 48 million euros, it should fall again by 42 percent according to the draft budget for 2021. In fact, the federal government has also supported the program in recent years with a base contribution of about $ 28 million – so it is being reduced to normal. It is considered unlikely that the pandemic and its consequences will be over by then.

“Hunger is murder,” says Minister of Development Cooperation Gerd Müller (CSU) time and again. Six years ago, his ministry launched a program to address the structural causes of evil. At the same time, the Ministry of Development is trying to strengthen conditions so that the world’s population can be adequately fed in the future. It invests approximately EUR 1.5 billion annually in food security and rural development. (Assistance: Matthias Jauch)