The first Mac Apple Silicon will be announced in November

We already know that the October 13 keynote will mainly be dedicated to the presentation of the iPhone 12. But can we also expect the presentation of the Mac Apple Silicon? According to Bloomberg, the answer is no.

Apple will unveil its first Apple Silicon Mac sometime in November. The Mac in question is supposed to be a laptop. It is not specified which model it is.

According to rumors over the past few weeks, Apple is preparing three keynotes: one in September for the iPad Air 4 and Apple Watch Series 6, one in October for the iPhone 12 and one in November for the Apple Silicon Macs. This seems to be confirmed today.

Apple announced the transition from Intel processors to Apple Silicon processors during WWDC in June. Macs adopt the ARM architecture (like the iPhone) and use homemade Apple processors. This gives Apple more control. It’s also a way to stop being dependent on Intel.

Apple has already announced that the first Mac with its processor will hit the market at the end of the year. However, no additional information was disclosed. We apparently won’t know next month. It will be interesting to see the performance on offer, especially when compared to current Macs with Intel processors.