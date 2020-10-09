Spent $ 28 billion on apps in Q3 2020

33 billion new applications were downloaded worldwide in the last quarter. The enterprise app Annie also has corporate revenues of $ 28 billion. This is an increase of 20% over the previous year. The containment has contributed to a surge in the use of cell phones, whether it’s for getting to know each other or for work.

In the second quarter of 2020, the French called 72.2 billion minutes

According to the study, people have spent 25% more time on their phones since the lockdown. The pandemic is indeed having a significant impact on consumer behavior when it comes to app downloads. On Google Play, there was a 10% increase over the previous year. In addition to games, apps make up 55% of downloads on Google Play, while they increase to 70% on iOS.

The main markets by number of downloads are India and Brazil on Google Play and the US and China on iOS. There is also a significant increase in downloads in Mexico (+ 270% for school applications). In addition, Americans clearly need to travel as we are seeing a 15% to 50% increase in outdoor and travel applications.

Amazing statistics: in France, 180% more video games were downloaded in April 2020 than the previous year. Overall, the increase in downloads is concentrated in a few areas: games, entertainment, and photography and video applications. In addition, the return of sport to television in the US has boosted consumer spending on sports applications.

The apps with the highest number of monthly users are still Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. Dating app Tinder took a huge leap forward, paradoxically reaching the top spot in terms of spending, masks, and social distance in the third quarter.