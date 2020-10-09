The iPad Air 4 arrives in the Apple stores

The Apple stores are preparing to sell new products. Shipments were in stores this week, according to Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg reporter familiar with Apple.

It’s easy to guess that the fourth generation iPad Air, announced last month, is included in the shipment. Apple has already announced that the new iPad will be marketed in October without specifying an exact date.

One thing is certain: the products available in Apple Stores this week are not the iPhone 12. The phones will be announced during a keynote on October 13th and will be marketed later. Apple usually ships new iPhones to its Apple Stores at the last minute for a variety of reasons.

New devices are shipping to Apple stores to open at a later date – the iPad Airs will likely hit stores this month. Too early for the iPhones.

In any case, it’s not impossible for the new iPad Air to hit the market next week. Perhaps Apple will announce during its keynote that the product will be available immediately afterwards. The tablet, in which the A14 chip is embedded (the same as in the iPhone 12), is offered from 669 euros.