Twitching strengthens dominance with Mixer’s death

According to a report released by Streamlabs & Stream Hatchet, Twitch is more dominant than ever in the video game streaming industry. In the third quarter of 2020, the Amazon platform alone held 91.1% of the market share, largely thanks to the recovery in users of Mixer, a similar service from Microsoft, which closed its doors in June. 2020.

In June 2020, Microsoft announced the closure of its mixer service in favor of a partnership with Facebook Gaming. If the Mark Zuckerberg company certainly intended to benefit from migrating users to their own platform, it didn’t … Finally, Mixer users turned to Twitch.

Between July and September 2020, Amazon’s service alone accounted for 91.1% of the total of 7.46 billion hours of video game streaming, a 14.5% increase from the previous quarter. That growth, however, appears to be stuck with the 14.2% of stocks Mixer held before it closed: “This very sharp increase is due to the shutdown of Mixer, which had captured 14.2% of all stocks last Quarterly were broadcast live, “says the report.

Obviously, Twitch’s dominance in streaming video games is as absolute as it is overwhelming. Main competitors YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming only share the crumbs left by the Amazon service with 5.5% and 3.4% of the remaining market share, respectively.

Obviously, this is a blow to Facebook Gaming, whose strategy of competing with Amazon is stalling. As a consolation, Mark Zuckerberg’s ministry can only count on 1% growth from one quarter to another. YouTube Gaming is still losing ground, down 1.2% from the previous period.

In general, the Streamlabs & Stream Hatchet report sees a slight decrease in the hours displayed. As mentioned earlier, it was 7.46 billion in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 7.71 billion in the second quarter of the same year. However, this is a significant increase compared to the third quarter of 2019, in which “only” 3.89 billion hours were displayed.