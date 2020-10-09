Beer garden dispute in Pankow: district court bans planned work in Pratergarten – real estate economy

The Berlin district court on Thursday banned the city from carrying out planned work on the Pratergarten complex in Prenzlauer Berg. As already mentioned, tenant Dagmar Hillig should tolerate work that would lead to temporary – depending on the length of work, even final – her business operations. At the instigation of the Lower Monuments Office, the Pratergarten is to be restored on the basis of wall and outdoor scenic structures from the 1950s. Tagesspiegel answered.

Critics therefore spoke of the “GDR Disneyland”, which should be listed here. In reality, however, funding from the Urban Monuments Protection Program (“Support for Living Rooms”) was requested on the basis of historical footprints from the 1950s, as Pankow was able to raise more funding in this way. From the beginning, there was almost no substance left. Prater is the oldest beer garden in Berlin and has been expanded since 1852.

In the interlocutory proceedings (AZ: 56 O 82/20), the lawyers of the law firm GSK Stockmann have now banned the district from carrying out the notified work. Among other things, sixty cubic excavations are to be built under the leased space – so that rain can seep through the roof of the neighboring theater building.

Also planned as a construction measure: a water retention tank with a volume of 90 cubic meters, which can drain water into the sewer, and a collection tank at 64 cubic meters. Among other things, the tenant fears that such extensive work could go on.

In total, it is an excavation with an area of ​​2,000 cubic meters. In addition, the district is planning 22 tree felling, which would significantly change the character of the beer garden. Replacement plantings are planned – the district has 24 trees planned.

Tenant Dagmar Hillig is looking for understanding

Hillig was pleased with the county court’s decision when asked: “We were protected as tenants. For the 1st, 2nd and 5th of October, I have to pay a fine of 5,000 euros, because I did not tolerate the construction of the construction site. “For the next few days, the district office suspended the sending of fines.

There was a lot going on in the area on Monday of this week. Hillig blocked access to construction workers with a company van. The district then threatened “immediate pressure” from state authorities (police) and towing the car.

Hillig’s lawyer, Jan Kehrberg, is basically looking for an agreement with the district, but hopes to extend the lease for another ten years and a stunning job so that operations can continue. According to information from the Tagesspiegel, the district does not want to accept this offer.

The district is in danger of “immediate pressure” from the police

Kehrberg is annoyed by Pankow’s lack of willingness to speak: “I read from your e-mail, as well as from all correspondence with the district,” either you will play or you will see … “,” he wrote to the participants on October 2 at 7:08.

“The tenant’s legally exercised property derived from the landlord’s property is in a strong position in which the landlord – even in the Pankow district – must not interfere,” Kehrberg said. flowers, are fictitious due to the alleged “bursting of pipes and falling trees.” Of course, the people who actually acted wanted to cover up the fact that they had not talked to their tenant about the conversion of the property. ”

This attempt has now failed. “The owner, Prater Garten, is still ready for a regulation that also takes her interests into account,” Kehrberg emphasized. “

According to the decision of the regional court, the district maintains its position

District Thursday initially did not comment on Thursday’s application and referred to Hillig’s landlord Torsten Kühne (CDU), a Pankow councilor for schools, sports, facility management and health. Kühne wrote Tagesspiegel on Friday about the current decision of the regional court: “The position of the district office has not changed in principle. The district office wants to preserve and sustainably secure the Berlin Pratergarten as a traditional and important venue for the Pankow district.” The Pratergarten has not been completely renovated since the 1970s. Due to intensive use for decades and low maintenance, the Pratergarten has significant shortcomings in open spaces and in construction facilities. As part of the planning of the renovation of the outdoor facilities, it was found that the supply pipes of a large part are older than 50 years and need to be replaced. ”

According to the district office, the state of Pratergarten, which urgently needs reconstruction, continues to require “swift implementation of measures so as not to jeopardize the protection of the entire historic complex.”