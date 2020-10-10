App Store: Apple is still not obliged to hand over Fortnite

The situation for the battle between Apple and Epic Games is stagnating. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has ruled that Apple is not forced to put Fortnite back on the App Store. However, the manufacturer cannot block Epic’s Unreal Engine. This decision is exactly the same as in August.

“Epic Games has never satisfactorily declared its zeal other than its disdain for the situation. The current impasse is his fault, ”said the judge. The status quo in the conflict between the two groups should therefore remain in place until May 2021, unless Epic plays the game and again accepts the terms of the App Store contract. According to Richter, this would be the “sensible” solution. “Nobody would lose face if the goal is to protect consumers, Fortnite players,” she continues.

“The court even offered to receive the 30% pending resolution of the process, but Epic Games rejected this idea,” said the judge. “This rejection suggests that Epic Games is more concerned with tactical maneuvers and consumers on iOS.”

Apple is still ready to take on Epic

Following the judge’s decision, Apple said:

Our customers rely on the App Store to be a safe and reliable place where all developers follow the same rules. We are grateful to the court for recognizing that Epic’s actions were not in the best interests of its own customers and that any problems they encountered were committed by themselves in breaching their agreement. The App Store has been an economic miracle for 12 years, creating transformative business opportunities for developers large and small. We look forward to sharing this legacy of innovation and dynamism with the farm next year.

As a reminder, Epic attacked Apple this summer after Fortnite was pulled from the App Store. The developer criticizes the methods of the iPhone manufacturer (30% commission, obligation to visit the App Store, no possibility to use an alternative payment system). Apple pulled Fortnite out of the App Store after Epic implemented its own payment method. This approach does not comply with the rules of the App Store.