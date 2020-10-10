Fast deliveries with shipping from Apple stores

Apple stores are becoming distribution centers. According to Bloomberg, Apple is starting to ship products to customers directly from its stores, rather than from a warehouse or manufacturing facility in China. This option allows Apple to expedite delivery.

This novelty is now available with 300 Apple Stores in the US and Canada. Deliveries are made with UPS in Canada and FedEx in the USA. This applies to people who place an order in the Apple Online Store. You must live within 100 miles of a business to be eligible.

Of course, not all stores are affected as some are closed to this day. It’s obviously linked to the health crisis.

According to Apple, this new policy should allow deliveries within 24 hours. In Europe we already have 24-hour delivery for many products. This is explained by the orders that come directly from the warehouses in the Netherlands. Of course, depending on the type of product ordered, delivery can sometimes take a few days.

Apple has told its employees that shipping products from Apple Stores should cut costs, potentially improve product margins, and be good for the planet. The group also clarified that the customer doesn’t know if a product is being shipped from an Apple store, warehouse, or factory in China. It will be transparent for him, Apple’s systems manage everything according to available stocks and the delivery address.