Video streaming: Apple is not interested in buying Quibi

The Quibi video streaming service is having problems. It was launched in April by Jeffrey Katzenberg (co-founder of DreamWorks) and Meg Whitman (ex-CEO of HP) and has not been very successful. Jeffrey Katzenberg wants to sell it and it turns out no one wants it.

The co-founder reached out to various groups and none are interested. Apple is one of the groups that came up and said no. According to The Information, it was Eddy Cue, Apple’s vice president of group services, who turned down the offer. WarnerMedia and Facebook have also stated that they are not interested in a buyout.

Video streaming on the smartphone

Quibi is a different video streaming service than Netflix, Disney + and the others. Quibi is only available on smartphones and the programs have a maximum duration of 10 minutes. The idea is that users watch the programs on public transport or somewhere that they won’t stay long.

The programs are available in both vertical and horizontal formats. In addition, it is possible to switch from one format to another during the display in order to obtain a different viewing angle. But Quibi is struggling to attract people. AirPlay and Chromecast support for TV has been added, but that’s not enough.

Quibi’s goal was to reach 7.4 million subscribers by April 2021, one year after launch. Today the platform only has half a million subscribers. Subscriptions are $ 4.99 / month (offer with ads) and $ 7.99 / month (offer without ads).

Quibi’s license format is of no interest

Another problem concerns rights. The programs offered are only available on Quibi … but only for two years. After this time, the developers of the programs take back the rights and can sell them to a service like Netflix if desired. In short, things went very badly for Quibi.