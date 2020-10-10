After TikTok, Tencent and Ant Group threatened in the US

In a September 15, 2020 report, the World Trade Organization (WTO) approves China in the trade war between China and the United States. A few weeks after the WTO tariff ruling, the United States launched a new attack on China. This time, the payment solutions from Tencent and Ant Group – owned by Alibaba – are highlighted.

Two sources close to the White House have brought to light discussions of concerns about the US Homeland Security Service regarding the use of Alibaba and Tencent’s online payment systems. Both companies are members of the Chinese Federation of Internet Enterprises (CFIS), whose stated aim is “to promote the development of party structures”. [communiste] in industry “. After China created the social credit system, access to data should be checked and monitored, especially when it comes to banking and personal data of millions of people.

In the same category

In the second quarter of 2020, the French called 72.2 billion minutes

Other concerns relate to the possible Chinese dominance of digital payment services. Ant Group, owned by Alibaba and owner of Alipay, filed an IPO prospectus for the Shanghai and Hong Kong markets on August 25. The Ant Group’s valuation would be $ 225 billion, which obviously attracts investors like US private equity firm Silver Lake Management.

In order for these restrictions to be implemented, Tencent and Alibaba’s opponents must take a legally sound approach, whether they are in the nails of the WTO or the US courts. Indeed, on September 27, 2020, Judge Carl Nichols issued an injunction temporarily preventing the ban on TikTok on American soil. The risk that the United States will be held primarily responsible for the economic development of Chinese companies before they care about the privacy of their fellow citizens.

Presidential elections: urgency for opponents of China

The discussion reportedly took place during a White House meeting on September 30, 2020, but no official decision has been taken yet. The Ant Group, the White House, the US Treasury Department and the US State Department abstained from commenting. Donald Trump, who was recently hospitalized after contracting Covid-19, is not yet aware of this, but it won’t be long. With the upcoming US presidential election and the possible election of Joe Biden, who will now lead the election, there is an urgent need for China’s opponents.

Under Joe Biden, US foreign policy towards China could change drastically. On September 17, during a meeting on the CNN set, Joe Biden described China as a “competitor” and Russia as an “adversary”. The opposite of Trump’s foreign policy. When Joe Biden visited China in 2013, Xi Jinping called him “my old friend.”

The news between China and the United States, dubbed “the second chapter of the TikTok book” by American journalist David Westin, promises to turn around before the November elections.