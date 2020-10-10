Trump puts pressure on Pompeo: US Secretary of State wants to publish emails from Hillary Clinton – politics

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that he will publish emails from former Democratic Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “We will release this information for the American people to see,” Pompeo told Fox News Friday (local time). Trump had accused Pompeo of not publishing old emails from his former adversary Hillary Clinton from her time as Secretary of State.

“For this reason I am not satisfied with him,” Trump had said earlier. The background to this is an affair about Clinton’s use of private e-mail servers when she was secretary of state. Trump said Clinton should be jailed for the emails.

“I am sure there will be more to see before the election,” Pompeo said at the time of publication. “Hillary Clinton should never have done that. It was unacceptable behavior,” the Secretary of State stressed. If his employees were to handle the emails of any of his predecessors, it would most likely spark controversy. A 1939 law prohibits federal employees from most political activities.

Clinton had admitted to using a private email server from 2009 to 2013. However, an investigation showed that she had acted negligently but had no criminal intent. The dispute over the use of private email servers shaped the 2016 election campaign, in which Clinton eventually lost the vote against Trump. (AFP)