Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia-Azerbaijan fire breach vulnerable – politically

Despite a new ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis region, both parties are accusing each other of attacks. The spokeswoman for the Armenian army, Shushan Stepanjan, spoke of Azerbaijani attacks shortly after the start of the ceasefire on Saturday. The neighboring country is ignoring the agreement, to which the Nagorno-Karabakh forces should respond with “appropriate measures”. Azerbaijan accused Armenia of starting artillery fire at numerous locations. All attacks have been averted.

In the worst escalation of violence in years in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the South Caucasus with hundreds dead, Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed on a ceasefire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced in Moscow that this should start at noon on Saturday. The Russian ministry released a corresponding statement on Saturday evening.

The ceasefire should be used to exchange prisoners of war and other imprisoned people and to transfer the bodies of dead soldiers to their homeland, he said. Further details of the ceasefire should also be agreed.

Fundamental peace negotiations should be led by the so-called Minsk group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The group is led by Russia, the United States and France, who mediate in the conflict.

Negotiations on the ceasefire in Moscow between Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Sohrab Mnazakanjan of the warring neighbors took more than ten hours. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had previously urged both countries for a ceasefire.

For almost two weeks there has been another fighting with hundreds dead in Nagorno-Karabakh. The fighting continued on Friday. The capital Stepanakert was also hit with missiles again, Azerbaijan claims to have captured nine villages.

In total, 320 Armenian soldiers have been killed in Nagorno-Karabakh since the beginning of the fighting. Azerbaijan has so far not provided information on its own losses, but speaks of about 30 civilian casualties. There are thousands of refugees in the troubled region.

“Last chance” for a peaceful solution

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the Moscow meeting the “last chance” for a peaceful solution. However, the conflict must first be brought to a military end. Only later could one speak of a permanent political solution. Armenia must give up Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan lost control of the area in a war that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union some 30 years ago. Nagorno-Karabakh is now inhabited by Christian Karabakh Armenians. A fragile ceasefire has existed since 1994.

Azerbaijan receives support from Turkey in the conflict. Foreign mercenaries and fighters from jihadist groups from the war zones in Syria and Libya are also said to be involved in the fighting. So far there is no clear evidence. Russia has diplomatic and economic ties with both former Soviet republics. However, those with Armenia are more intense. Russia also has a military base there. (dpa)