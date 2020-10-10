Lack of housing: “If you have money, you can buy it in a lease” – real estate – economy

Mr. Milewicz, Akelius has changed his business model. As Sweden’s largest housing company on the list, you used to rely on apartments with high appreciation potential, now you are increasingly focusing on metropolitan areas and properties that have recently been built. Is there too much competition or is it just more profitable?

We still believe in our business model, which we have followed so far. This was also shown by the high demand for high-quality renovated apartments from us. However, we have also seen that it has become a business risk. We want to continue to grow in the future, which is possible mainly due to features that have fewer outstanding maintenance requirements. What worked very well ten years ago may not work for another ten years.

But do you continue shopping, nice shopping and subsequent rental or sale?

No, we are a “boring” residential property owner. We keep the property in stock. We will continue to rent, but also buy, then mainly real estate of recent construction.

It’s good idea? They rely on stocks that are in good condition, but which are also rented more expensive. There, higher failures can be expected in times of economic crisis.

We must consider these risks when purchasing.

Why focus on metropolitan areas and not real estate in smaller cities?

We are represented in 15 cities around the world, also in order to increase the spread of risks. Metropolitan regions are still very popular and attractive. There is little risk. We are not going to Ingolstadt now, but investing in cities with more than 200,000 inhabitants would be quite conceivable.

Attractive cities are also attractive to politicians who want to protect tenants from real estate companies. How do you get involved in the political debate?

We stay out of politics. This is not our job. Our job is to enable people to live well. And we do it pretty well. What is especially lacking in Berlin in particular is a cheap living space of between 5 and 7 euros per square meter of pure cold. The task of policy is to make them accessible. We believe that the rent ceiling is a bad tool because it divides society. On the one hand, there are those who have an apartment. And there are those who move to Berlin or reorient and cannot find an apartment.

Do you have existing apartments from 5 to 7 euros?

We are between 5 and 9 euros under the rent ceiling.

There are now tenant initiatives against Akeli. Do you mind?

We have 44,000 apartments worldwide, of which about 20,000 in Germany. If we extrapolate, we have about 90,000 tenants worldwide. What we see in the media are the opinions of individuals. It is not the majority of tenants who are dissatisfied.

Are you shedding shares, as announced by your predecessor Ralf Spann in Tagesspiegel?

The emphasis will continue to be on holding the portfolio. We will selectively sell apartments in Berlin and start with two properties. By no means do we want to say goodbye to our Berlin real estate. In Hamburg, we have been selling flats to tenants and investors for a long time, because we do not want Swiss cheese. We listen to the market and find that there is a strong demand in the capital from people who would rather buy their homes than rent them. We are now responding to this demand.

Do you have any vacancies in your portfolio? Do you have a queue?

The vacancy rate is less than one percent. We don’t keep queues. When we advertise something, we get hundreds of queries in one day.

What should you do if you can’t find anything on internet platforms?

We go back to the eighties: there is less on offer, because many people can no longer rent their apartment. Akelius has less than one percent of the total market in Berlin. Most of the housing stock is in the hands of small landlords. You are now sometimes considering a full sale. The supply of flats has increased. We have also warned against this development. In Stockholm, where rents are limited, there is a waiting list with 60,000 people looking for apartments in the city center. It takes up to 20 years. If you have money, you can buy it in a lease for 15,000 euros. And that’s where we move with rent coverage.

It is possible to show that the number of apartments for sale did not increase only due to new construction. Are you shopping?

We are looking at acquisitions – where and when we buy would be still speculative at the moment.

And what about the construction of new apartments? Is it interesting for you?

We are not project developers. This is not our main activity. We are better at caring for existing properties.

There is a complaint against Akelius about the share agreement. CEOs of Cypriot Giannis Beta Ltd. he held various positions in the Akelius group of companies and therefore did not trade independently. What do you say now?

We consider it a PR campaign of a member of the SPD Bundestag. Ms Cansel Kiziltepe seeks to raise the profile and provoke a debate on the reform of the Land Transfer Tax Act. We have no knowledge of complaints about stock trading with our co-investor. The appointed co-investor is an independent third party. The possible performance of several functions by one person is irrelevant for real estate transfer tax. Therefore, the process of taxing the acquisition of real estate does not exist. Akelius is calm about the allegations and, if accepted, will also work closely with the tax authorities. The companies of the Akelius Group – like all companies operating in Germany – are subject to regular tax audits by the tax authorities. No purchases of the company’s shares have been made so far.

Taxes can be levied in Cyprus.

We are a German company and we also pay taxes here.

Reinhart Bünger conducted an interview.