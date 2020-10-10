Ex-BND boss provokes with book: Schindler has serious doubts about German security architecture – politics

He sums up the results like a doctor standing by the bedside of a critically ill patient. Mass immigration has divided Germany and endangers internal security, Germany kisses China “in terms of Huawei’s involvement in 5G”, data protection has turned into a “supreme right” and a “monstrance” of the justice system, Germany’s security architecture is confusing and flawed Germany is the country whose legal system least protects the activities of its intelligence services.

And: the Federal Intelligence Service is threatened with relegation to the third class because of the rigid case law of the Federal Constitutional Court on international-foreign telecommunications intelligence, the work of the German security authorities is not appreciated enough, Germany lacks courage when it comes to security. The staccato goes even further, the patient Germany seems to be far from recovering.

The man who thinks and writes this way is Gerhard Schindler, president of the Federal Intelligence Service from 2012 to 2016. He has written a book that apparently should put the Federal Republic to sleep. The 250-page diagnosis entitled “Who’s Afraid of BND?” (Econ Verlag) gives the impression that Germany needs a radical remedy in the field of security. And especially a mental change.

Security should be a national goal

Schindler considers his book a “polemic”. Germany lacks “a culture of security that thinks ahead,” he said at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, in an office building near the new BND headquarters. Why is security not anchored in Germany as a fundamental right, “or at least as a national goal?” Schindler complains that environmental protection is a state goal in the Basic Law. However, since little will change in this regard for the foreseeable future, the formation of a “National Security Council” would be a “milestone” for him.

What the former BND boss says and writes is a political matter. Not just because of the provocative views. Schindler is not the only prominent security expert to disagree with the state of security policy in the Federal Republic. Hans-Georg Maaßen, ex-president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the acting chief of the federal police, Dieter Romann, and one of Schindler’s predecessors at the head of the BND, August Hanning, who after his time with the intelligence secretary was at the federal interior ministry, think the same. In 2015, Schindler, Maaßen and Romann tried to prevent the Chancellor from entering the country without registering hundreds of thousands of refugees. In vain.

The Chancellery prevented Schindler’s first book

Schindler, Maaßen and Hanning also have in common that they have left their last top job involuntarily. In Schindler’s case, there is also the fact that he was further humiliated after his release. The Federal Chancellery forbade him from publishing his first book, Memoirs of the Time as BND President. Schindler reportedly disclosed a lot of classified information in the manuscript. Schindler did not submit the second book, which will be released on Monday, to the chancellery.

The tough, sometimes fundamental resistance of the top people against the current security policy raises questions. Are Schindler, Maaßen, Romann and Hanning overeager sheriffs who want to transform Germany into a republic of order and authority?

Is Germany still up to the threats?

Or is the criticism justified – which would raise the question of whether Germany is able to deal at all with the threats from terrorists, cyber criminals and “authoritarian national populists”, as Schindler calls Putin, Erdogan and other autocrats.

Schindler reinforces such doubts with his book, with full intention and passion. He wants to stimulate discussion about whether the German, federally branched security architecture with a few dozen authorities is sustainable. Schindler also makes suggestions for what needs to be changed, at least in detail.

The federal police and the BKA must be merged

The BND would be detached from the Chancellery and assigned to the Ministry of Defense, if only because of the intelligence service accompanying the Bundeswehr in crisis areas. Counter-terrorism intelligence should be bundled with the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, as domestic and foreign terror, in Islamism and right-wing extremism, merge. Schindler also proposes to merge the federal police and the federal criminal investigation department. A first attempt failed in 2011 due to resistance from BKA employees.

However, Schindler also has an idea that you wouldn’t necessarily expect from a security expert. In order to end the further displacement of the Turkish minority towards a parallel society, the “Turkish-born fellow citizens must be able to develop their own German-Turkish identity,” the book said. With dual citizenship, with a television station modeled on the Franco-German medium “Arte”, with Turkish-speaking schools run by the Turkish state in addition to the German state schools. However, it may be that Schindler’s proposal aroused little enthusiasm, at least among his friend Hans-Georg Maaßen.