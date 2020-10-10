an open source library with over 1000 symbols

Tools are presented on icons almost every week. Icons are essential for anyone who works on the web. For a website, a presentation, an image, to illustrate a point, their uses are many and varied. There are many tools that offer free symbol libraries. Handmade symbols like heroicons, basic symbols with basicons or symbols to customize with tabler symbols.

Today emblem icons are in the spotlight. An open source library of over 1000 symbols, available in PNG, JPG, PDF and SVG formats. In this library we can find the symbols that are most commonly used in product design, professional presentations or school projects. Perfect for entrepreneurs, product designers, students, developers and everyone in general! All icons are free and can be used for personal and business purposes.

In the same category

Sales.Rock: The tool for automating contact research and commercial prospecting

A library of the most commonly used symbols

Icons can be downloaded in 6 different sizes: 12, 18, 24, 36, 48 and 72 pixels. Emblemicons offers filled symbols, empty symbols, symbols in circles, squares without a shape. Different categories are available arrows, files, folders, mobile devices, social networks, navigation. A search bar is provided to make it easier to find a symbol.

The symbols were drawn over Figma. The Figma file is also available to everyone and free of charge. The latter can be duplicated in order to use the symbols in projects.