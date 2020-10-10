iOS 14: Spotify tests widgets on the iPhone

Spotify is offering a new beta version of its iPhone and iPad app. There is at least one novelty: widgets are available and can be added to the home screen with iOS 14.

We believe Spotify is only testing the water at the moment as the widgets are not displaying anything. There is no music. There’s just the mention of “listening to music and podcasts”.

There are two sizes available for the widget. It is possible to put it in a square format so you can only have the cover of an album or a podcast. There is also an expanded format that shows the cover of the track being played and four other covers.

This is just the beginning and we’ll have to wait for a future beta version of the application to see the final rendering. Spotify is going through TestFlight, Apple’s platform for app beta. You cannot join the program because Spotify has reached its limit. The message on TestFlight says: “This beta version of the app has reached the maximum number of testers.”

Spotify has not yet announced when the update with widgets compatible with iOS 14 will be released in the final version for all users.