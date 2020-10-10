Power struggle in Belarus: Lukashenko talks to the opposition – in prison – politics

In Belarus, the ruler Alexander Lukashenko met with several opposition prisoners and members of the Coordination Council. The talk in the remand prison of the KGB secret service lasted four and a half hours, the Telegram channel “Pul Pervogo”, which is affiliated with Belarusian state television, reported Saturday.

Possible changes to the constitution were discussed, as reported by the opposition portal “Nexta”. Opposition representatives later criticized that it was absurd to hold roundtables in prison.

The most prominent opposition participant in the meeting was the bank manager and politician Viktor Babariko. The 56-year-old wanted to take on Lukashenko in the presidential election, but ended up in prison before the election campaign could actually begin.

A photo published by the state channel “Pul Pervogo” shows Lukashenko in a dark sweater talking to the opposition at an oval table decorated with flowers. Silence had been agreed on the content, it said.

In Belarus, since the controversial presidential elections in early August, people have been protesting regularly against Lukashenko. The ruler, who has been in power for more than a quarter of a century, claims election victory after the polls in early August with a score of more than 80 percent. The EU does not recognize the election results. The opposition in Belarus sees Svetlana Tichanovskaya as the real winner.

The channel “Pul Pervogo” initially broadcast only a short excerpt from the meeting. “Our country lives under the slogan of readiness for dialogue,” said Lukashenko, who had refused to speak to the opposition since the controversial presidential election. “Half of you here are lawyers and know the constitution wasn’t written on the street.” He is trying to convince opposition supporters and all Belarusian society that we “need to look at the problem more broadly”.

Tichanovskaya is on the phone with her husband – for the first time in 134 days

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya judged Lukashenko’s appearance in the KGB prison as a result of the increasing social pressure on the ruler. At the meeting, Lukashenko admitted that the opposition, whom he had previously described as criminals, were political prisoners. “You don’t have a dialogue in a prison cell.” If Lukashenko were willing to engage in dialogue, he would have released the opposition. Sergei Latuschko of the Coordination Council said a round table in the pre-trial detention center was “absurd”.

38-year-old Tichanovskaya was allowed to call her husband, blogger Sergei Tichanowski, who is critical of the government on Saturday for the first time since his arrest. Tichanowski wanted to take on ruler Alexander Lukashenko in the presidential election, but he was refused. It was the first conversation in 134 days, Tichanovskaya wrote to Telegram on Saturday. Her husband has been in custody since the end of May. Tichanovskaya took part in the elections and was the only member of the opposition to be admitted. After the presidential elections, she fled to Lithuania. (dpa)