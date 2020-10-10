Trump is back in the campaign “I feel strong, I feel great” – politics

US President Donald Trump, who had Covid-19, took part in the election campaign on Saturday after returning to the White House after hospitalization. In front of a few hundred supporters on the lawn of his official residence, the president spoke of “law and order” – one of his main campaign themes. Trump stood on a balcony above his audience. “I feel great,” Trump said.

In an interview that aired Friday (local time) with “Fox News” medical expert Marc Siegel, Trump claims he is back to health. “I feel really good, I feel really strong,” Trump said. A lot of people who had the “China virus” didn’t feel very well afterwards, but he felt “very, very strong.”

When he was hospitalized, he felt “not very strong,” said the US president. He had no breathing problems. ‘But I didn’t feel vital. I didn’t feel the way the president of the United States should feel, ”Trump continues.

Trump supporters at the White House Photo: AFP / Mandel Ngan

Trump praises the doctors who “came from all over.” “It’s good to be president,” he said. He was also lucky with the medication. “It was like a miracle,” says Trump. He felt a lot better after just 24 hours. “I could have left the hospital much earlier,” said the US president. “I wanted to leave after the first day.”

Trump was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail from the biotech company Regeneron, among other things. He is now talking about a “cure” for Covid and promises to make the drug available to Americans for free, which he reiterates in the interview. “We’ll send it to everyone,” he says.

The antibody cocktails developed by at least two manufacturers have not yet been approved and will only be available in relatively small numbers in the near future. Critics say Trump is now promoting the drug as a miracle weapon to distract from his administration’s failure to contain the pre-election pandemic.

It is still unclear whether the president is still contagious. Trump says in the interview that he has been tested but has not yet received the values. But it is virus-free or “at the bottom of the scale,” Trump claims. He’s also stopped taking drugs, “probably eight hours or so,” he says. It was the first time since the illness that Trump was seen on TV for a long time. He had previously given telephone interviews.

Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley announced on Thursday that the president may again hold public appointments from Saturday. According to official information, he had tested positive on October 1. Trump says in the TV interview that he was temporarily diagnosed with a congestion in the lungs – personal physician Conley had previously only talked about “ expected findings ” when asked.

White House attendees should wear masks

The participants of the White House Masks event wore masks but did not keep their distance from each other. In recent weeks, Trump’s numerous campaign phrases have been noted as many of the viewers were not wearing face masks nor kept the recommended distance.

It was similar at an event in the White House garden on Sept. 26, where attorney Amy Coney Barrett was proposed as Trump’s Supreme Court candidate. Several participants then tested positive. Trump and his wife Melania may also have become infected there. For example, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie was in the hospital until Saturday. Well-known American immunologist Anthony Fauci spoke of a “superspreader event” at the White House.

Trump had previously announced that an election campaign would take place in Florida on Saturday night. According to reports, this could not be organized in such a short time. Now the trip has been announced for Monday. Florida is one of the most important states for the presidential election on November 3. Trump is currently behind his challenger Joe Biden in polls.

Trump and Biden won’t meet for a TV duel until the 22nd

The second TV debate on Trump and Biden scheduled for next week has now been officially canceled. As planned, the opponents would meet on October 22, the organizers announced on Friday. Both parties have agreed for this date.

The schedule for the October 15 debate went haywire when Trump signed Covid-19. The committee announced on Thursday that it would keep the debate online instead of bringing the candidates together in one room.

Trump canceled his participation, Biden scheduled Question Time with voters. Trump’s campaign advisor Jason Miller said on Friday that Trump would also ask voters questions that day – on several TV channels. The committee that organized the debates pointed out that the candidates had other plans. (dpa, teaspoon)