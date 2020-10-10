The Office for the Protection of the Constitution warned: “Wing” continues the radicalization of AfD politics

Despite the formal dissolution of the extreme right-wing party current “Der Flügel”, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution sees an increasing influence and with it an increasing radicalization of the AfD.

“The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution sees many supporters of the far-right” wing “fighting for more influence in the party, even though the” wing “may have disbanded itself,” President Thomas Haldenwang said in an interview with the “wing”. Tagesspiegel “.

Supporters of the “wing” would hold key positions in internal party elections. “The influence of the” wing “is growing, even as the AfD tries to remove clearly identifiable right-wing extremists such as former” wing “spokesman Andreas Kalbitz from the party.” Within the former “wing” there is still a great deal of cohesion and exchange.

“The defining personality of the” wing “is Björn Höcke. He wields a subliminal anti-Semitism. He mentions George Soros in the same breath with the world conspiracy and the corona development,” said Haldenwang.

He does not rule out the possibility that the right-wing QAnon movement, which reveres US President Donald Trump as a savior and is also gaining popularity in the demonstrations against the state corona measures in Germany, could become a new object of observation. “Many conspiracy theories are allowed under the umbrella of the Basic Law. At QAnon we are still investigating where this is going and how the following is constructed, “said the highest constitutional protector, stressing,” First of all, every German has the right to put on an aluminum hat. “

Use of virtual agents

As a lesson from right-wing extremist attacks such as in Hanau and Halle, the protection of the constitution relies on more virtual agents to track down radicalized individual perpetrators at an earlier stage. “We are on the move with virtual agents on relevant platforms and are looking at whether actors with extremist statements attract attention,” said Haldenwang.

“Constitution protection workers act with a legend as if they were part of the scene. Expecting the scene’s members to open up and we then gain knowledge.” People like the Halle murderer, Stephan Balliet, often lived in isolation. “Balliet had a lot of time to sit in a quiet room in front of the computer and live in a parallel world. He was intensely active in the game scene, but also engaged in far-right ideas,” said Haldenwang. The Constitutional Protection Office is also targeting “Gamescom” in Cologne, the world’s largest trade fair for computer and video games. “After the last Gamescom, we have received over 200 registrations,” said Haldenwang.

Request online search

He would like the legislator to be given more options for espionage in general. “There is a lack of suitable tools in our toolkit. In particularly extreme cases, we must be able to perform online searches or use a Trojan horse, ”Haldenwang emphasizes. “Without the necessary tools, our options for action are limited in an increasingly difficult time. That is a decision of the legislator. He remembered the case of the ricin bomber who wanted to carry out an Islamist attack in Cologne, which could only be thwarted thanks to tips from another secret service. “If we had been able to search online early on, or if we could have tracked events on their devices using a Trojan horse, we would have known they had been given instructions on how to make bombs,” Haldenwang emphasizes. “Then we would have seen that certain ingredients had been ordered from Amazon. That they asked IS how these instructions for building bombs should be understood now. Then they could have intervened much earlier.”

New quality of violence also in the extreme left

In view of the evacuation of the “Liebig 34” house project, which was only achieved through massive police action, the president of the Constitutional Protection Office, Thomas Haldenwang, warns of a new quality of violence, including in the left-wing extremist environment . “The violence in left-wing extremism is becoming increasingly brutal and personal,” says Haldenwang. “After the dissolution of the RAF, there was a long consensus in the scene to refrain from violence against people, which can also be fatal. There is now a change of heart.” Police officers are ambushed, such as in Berlin or Leipzig, and then attack them. “Think also of the construction cranes that were set on fire in Leipzig, which then threatened to fall over on residential buildings. The scene accepts that, and that is the new quality in violent left extremism that we need to talk about.”

“I can also see well on the left”

In the fight for autonomous freedom, as in “Liebig 34”, more serious violent crimes take place. “I’m pretty sure that wasn’t the end.” Haldenwang criticized the fact that some politicians did not adequately condemn left-wing violence. For the protection of the constitution it is important not to be blind in any eye: “I have new glasses again and my visual acuity has intensified again on the right side. But I can tell you: I can also see well on the left side”. , emphasizes Haldenwang, the successor of the controversial Georg Maassen.