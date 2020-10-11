Apple is offering AirPods with the purchase of the iPhone 11 in India

Apple has made a new offer for the festival of Diwali. Everyone who buys an iPhone 11 is entitled to free AirPods. The offer is only valid for India as Diwali is a major holiday in the Indian world.

The offer will appear in the Indian Apple Online Store today, but not until October 17th. It is stated that certain terms may apply, but the terms in question are not currently detailed.

It’s a nice gift anyway, as AirPods typically sell for 179 euros (229 euros for the model with the wireless charging case). Now you can see if Apple limits the number of AirPods it offers. We also don’t know when the offer ends.

In India, the iPhone 11 is sold from 68,300 Indian rupees (791 euros after conversion). The price drops to 49,300 Indian rupees (571 euros after conversion) for those who use Apple’s trade-in program.

Apple launched its online Apple Store in India last month. Previously, Indians who wanted Apple products had to buy them from resellers. Indians now have direct access to Apple. You are entitled to the first physical Apple Store in Mumbai in 2021.