US President Resumes Election Campaign: Does Trump Test Negative or Positive? The White House refuses to provide information – politics

According to his personal doctor, US President Donald Trump is no longer contagious after his 19 Covid illness. The latest coronavirus test has shown by “currently recognized standards” that the president “no longer poses a risk of transmission to others,” physician Sean Conley said Saturday night (local time) in a letter circulated by the White House.

He was referring to Trump’s final test on Saturday morning. Trump, who is running for a second term on Nov. 3, has already planned major campaigns starting Monday.

Trump can now, about ten days after the first symptoms appear, end his voluntary quarantine in accordance with the CDC’s health authority criteria, the doctor said. The tests over the course of his illness showed a steadily declining virus concentration, Conley continued. He will continue to watch Trump return to “his active schedule.”

“All symptoms” have improved

Trump has not had a fever for “well over 24 hours”, “all symptoms” have “improved,” the doctor wrote. However, he gave no information about which symptoms were still demonstrable in Trump and to what extent. In addition, Conley never explicitly wrote that Trump’s latest corona test was negative.

So it seemed possible that the most recent test was still positive due to a low virus concentration.

Trump, 74, said he had tested positive for the corona virus on October 1. However, the White House never announced when Trump’s regular corona tests were last negative.

Trump fell ill with Covid-19 and was therefore treated for three days in a military hospital from October 2. There, doctors gave him the antiviral drug Remdesivir, anti-inflammatory drugs and an experimental antibody cocktail. According to many experts, the aggressive treatment – unlike the White House representation – indicated a more serious illness.

Unusually short speech from Trump

Trump made a longer TV appearance for the first time on Friday, then appeared again briefly in public at the White House on Saturday. Trump spoke of a White House balcony in front of several hundred supporters gathered on the site’s southern lawn.

They usually wore masks, but were relatively busy. “I feel great,” Trump said to the cheers of supporters. The Republican vigorously warned of an election victory for his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. His speech was unusually short at less than 20 minutes: Trump often speaks for more than an hour on such occasions.

Biden’s program was “socialist” or even “communist” and would plunge the country into crisis, Trump claimed. The Democrat is unable to rule the country, Trump said. In polls, however, the president is behind Biden (77), a former senator and former vice president, more than three weeks before the election.

Trump’s campaign team has announced a major campaign appearance for the president in the electoral states of Florida, Pennsylvania and Iowa for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trump also vowed again in the White House’s action that the pandemic would soon be over. “She’s going to go and the vaccines will help and the remedies for the treatment will help a lot,” Trump said. The “China virus” will “be defeated once and for all,” he promised. However, many pundits find Trump’s predictions for the pandemic far too rosy and blame him for failure. (dpa)