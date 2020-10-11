iPhone 12 5G: Concerns About the 700 MHz Band

IPhone 12 supports 5G. But will it support all possible frequencies, including the 700 MHz band? Analysts are concerned and note that the lack of 700 MHz would affect coverage.

“” [Si l’iPhone 12] does not support the 700 MHz band, so you will have problems with coverage, ”said Matthew Howett, Assembly analyst. He adds that “the frequency bands on which the iPhone operates are critically important”. His remarks continue particularly in the UK, but can also affect the rest of Europe. In fact, the 700 MHz band is used in many European countries, including France. For us it is mainly Free Mobile that uses the 700 MHz band for 4G.

5G offers access to the 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz frequency bands. However, like the previous mobile technologies, this new generation was developed independently of the frequency bands used. Like 4G, 5G can be used in lower bands in due course, as soon as the technical conditions of use of the frequencies permit. And the conditions have already been met in the 700 MHz band. 5G can therefore be invited to this frequency band in France and elsewhere.

A likely situation is that this band is coupled with the 3.5 GHz band to combine coverage (700 MHz band) and capacity / speed (3.5 GHz band). “Signals travel much greater distances, they pass walls and buildings very well,” adds Matthew Howett with the 700 MHz band. For his part, analyst Simon Rockman says the introduction of 5G on the 700 MHz band in the UK “will be pretty quick because the networks really, really need it”.

IPhone 12 5G is Tuesday

Apple will present the iPhone 12 on October 13th during a keynote. Four models are presented and all of them support 5G. The appointment is Tuesday at 7 p.m. (French time).