Highest contamination levels in Europe: Madrid again in a state of emergency – politics

The Spanish government put an end to the growing corona chaos in Madrid with one word of power: Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez ended the state of emergency in the capital with immediate effect in order to get the violent virus outbreak in the metropolis under control.

The high number of infections in the metropolis is extremely worrying, said the socialist Sánchez. The center-left government fears that the hotspot in Madrid, the country’s transport and economic hub, could spread further and wipe out other regions as well. The highest contamination levels in all of Europe are currently recorded in the Madrid region.

With the state of emergency, the government is reinstating the cordon at Madrid and eight other suburbs after the capital region’s supreme court declared the cordon illegal on Thursday for formal reasons.

Long traffic jams on the highways

After the judge’s verdict, the residents of Madrid were temporarily able to leave their city, which led to chaotic scenes. Hours before a state of emergency was declared, long traffic jams formed on the arterial roads leading to the coast and inland.

Tens of thousands of families tried to leave the city before the metropolis was cordoned off again, which took effect on Friday afternoon. Monday 12 October is Spain’s national holiday, so this weekend will be extended by one day.

The authorities’ call to act responsibly and stay at home was not well heard. Immediately after the emergency law was enacted in Madrid, the police deployed a large number of checkpoints on the arteries. The international airport and major train stations were also checked.

Anyone who travels without a valid reason will be returned

“What is the motive for your trip?” The officials asked during their checks. Anyone who could not provide a valid reason was returned. Only those who can name “unavoidable motives” are allowed to leave the protected area of ​​Madrid Corona, which is home to nearly five million people. Driving to work or to the doctor, for example, is allowed. Visiting family members, friends or by car to the weekend house is not allowed.

With the emergency law, the Spanish state government is also taking command of the anti-corona fight in the Madrid region. Ultraconservative Prime Minister Isabel Díaz Ayuso had stubbornly refused in recent weeks to implement the mobility restrictions demanded by epidemiologists and the national government.

People with masks will go for a walk in Retiro Park in Madrid on Saturday Photo: Gabriel Bouys / AFP

The wayward course of regional president Ayuso in this pandemic is increasingly reminiscent of the frivolous corona policy of US President Donald Trump or that of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

“You can’t lock up 100 percent of the civilians to protect one percent of the people who get infected,” Ayuso says. The closure of the main region is causing the economy to ruin.

Ayuso’s crash course also caused unrest in her own regional government. Ayuso’s conservative People’s Party and the bourgeois-liberal movement Ciudadanos rule the region. Ayuso’s vice, Ciudadanos regional boss Ignacio Aguado, had unsuccessfully asked his boss to put people’s health at the forefront and give in to competition with the Spanish government.

“The regional president has decided not to do anything about Corona,” said Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa Friday afternoon, explaining the declaration of a state of emergency in the Madrid region. “Patience has an end.”

The hospitals are completely overloaded

According to the latest available data, the seven-day incidence in the Madrid region was 230 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Some local hotspots have more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents registered. The city’s hospitals and local health centers are already so overloaded with corona cases that many patients with other diseases cannot be treated or operated on.

The situation is improving on the islands

In the whole of Spain, currently the most affected European country, the statistical risk value was recently 122. However, the situation varies greatly from region to region. In the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands – the most popular holiday destinations in Spain – the situation has improved significantly in recent weeks. In the Canary Islands the incidence in seven days is only 41, on the Balearic island of Mallorca 55 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The two holiday strongholds therefore hope that the travel warning issued by Germany and other European countries can soon be lifted, at least for the holiday islands.