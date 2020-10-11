the application for creating augmented reality videos!

With a smartphone it is now possible to do many things, take unique photos, add augmented reality, especially through filters, or simply retouch them with various applications and functions. Technology offers many possibilities that sometimes make it possible to achieve film-like results!

This is what Diorama offers. Diorama is a mobile application that requires the litho bluetooth controller to function. Litho’s goal is to ensure that technology is a real everyday tool and no longer an obstacle to the real world. Thanks to Litho, augmented reality is available to everyone. An SDK is supplied with Litho, providing developers with a comprehensive toolkit for creating interactive augmented reality experiences.

Create Movies Like Jurassic Park!

Specifically, the litho is placed between the middle finger and index finger. You will then need to calibrate Litho using the Diorama application on a smartphone. Hold the device at eye level, point the litho forward and touch the screen.

To begin you need to open the menu and move your wrist to the right.

Then scenes, objects such as a dog, a circle, a pumpkin, a dolphin etc. appear on the screen. With Litho, the object can be placed and moved in space, its size and color changed or even duplicated. The object can be moved and animated by moving the fingers. So a fish can fly in a living room with one simple movement.

To save the success, just open the menu and click Save. The video can be saved or sent via message, email, etc.

To use Diorama and play with Augmented Reality you need to buy Litho and be on iOS. The small item costs $ 99. Diorama thus makes it possible to familiarize oneself with augmented reality easily from any location.