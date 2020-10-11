Mercedes announces electric model with a range of 1,200 kilometers

The German manufacturer wants to take the lead again in the race for autonomy. A few days ago, Mercedes presented the contours of a new electric vehicle called the EQXX. The automaker intends to push the limits of electric batteries. This new model could achieve a range of 1,200 kilometers, which would represent a real gap to the current competitors from Mercedes.

The EQXX: a model with a range of 1,200 kilometers

Today the corresponding models are the Tesla Model S with a range of 610 kilometers. We also find the Xpeng G7 with 706 kilometers of autonomy or the Lucid Air, which sets a nice record with 832 kilometers. The ambitions of the German manufacturer are therefore high up. This time Mercedes played the teasing card. A few photos of the EQXX’s curves have been revealed, but that’s all we have now. We can guess a particularly long and heavy vehicle.

In the same category

In the second quarter of 2020, the French called 72.2 billion minutes

It would be an unprecedented achievement to allow a vehicle 1,200 kilometers on a single charge. Imagine if the EQXX could drive from Stuttgart to Nice (815 km), from New York to Detroit (990 km) and even from Beijing to Shanghai (1214 km) on just one charge. An incomparable achievement. With such a performance it seems difficult to imagine that the EQXX would come out like any production vehicle. Experts believe it could instead be a “technology showcase” for the star brand.

Mercedes: Be one step ahead

According to the German manufacturer, it cannot be ruled out that such innovations and high-performance technologies will be able to quickly integrate production cars. Mercedes is certainly interested in using this technology integrated in the EQXX in a second step for its series vehicles. Major manufacturers around the world have understood that the future of the automobile is likely to be in the future of batteries. It is certainly this observation that prompted PSA to set up a gigafactory in Douvrin, France, to manufacture electric batteries.

Mercedes wants to stay at the forefront of new technologies both in the field of electric cars and in the field of autonomous vehicles. A few months ago, the German manufacturer announced that it was entering into a partnership with Nvidia to introduce a new generation of autonomous cars. The idea behind this partnership is to create a software-centric IT architecture based on Nvidia’s Drive AGX Orin chip. It’s clearly the same model as Tesla’s. A technology that could be built into the brand’s vehicles from 2024.