No signature for now: how the Federal President corrects the law against hate crimes – politics

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has defended his provisional refusal to sign the law passed by the Bundestag and Council to combat hate crime and right-wing extremism. It was “not in dispute” that certain norms in the law are unconstitutional, the Federal President’s office said at the request of the Tagesspiegel. The government had “now given the prospect of introducing appropriate amendment arrangements to establish constitutionality in the Bundestag”. Steinmeier was “happy” with this “amicable settlement,” he said.

The background to this is a decision of the Federal Constitutional Court, according to which certain rules for requesting data are contrary to the Basic Law, as also contained in the Law against Hate Crimes. However, the ruling came too late for the ongoing proceedings. Steinmeier subsequently suspended the so-called implementation of the law. This path has been criticized as unusual and actually inadmissible under Basic Law, because, in his opinion, the Federal President should finally end unconstitutional laws; the suspension was made only to embarrass the government. The Federal President’s office also defended this measure: “The suspension of the copy is part of the Federal President’s constitutional review powers under Article 82 of the Constitution.”

The federal investigation department must have access to user data

The new law against hate crimes stipulates that social network operators must report hate messages to the Federal Criminal Police (BKA) so that they can be prosecuted by the investigating authorities. This includes, for example, death threats, incitement and depictions of violence, the approval of criminal offenses and the distribution of child pornography. The BKA, in turn, is authorized to access user data at telecommunication companies.

The judges of Karlsruhe, in a decision of July of this year, fundamentally objected to such a request for the so-called inventory data information. Several reports, including one from the Bundestag’s Scientific Service, stated that the decision would also affect the government’s ongoing project. Another law that Steinmeier is currently in is also affected; it is about the restructuring of the customs investigation service. Again, Steinmeier has suspended the issue until further notice.

Laws were last discontinued in 2006

In the history of the Federal Republic, there have been only eight cases so far where a head of state has ultimately refused to legislate. Recently, Federal President Horst Köhler decided in 2006 to end the law on the new air traffic control regulations and the law on the new regulation of the right to consumer information in this way. Other federal presidents sometimes questioned the constitutionality of laws, but let them pass and made this clear in some public statements.