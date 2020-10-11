Conflict in the Caucasus: How Dangerous is the War in Nagorno-Karabakh? – Politics

The hope for an end to the violence, perhaps even peace, was short-lived. The war for the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave in the Caucasus continues despite a ceasefire organized by Russia. According to government reports, a residential area in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja was hit by Armenian missiles on Sunday evening. Seven people died.

Armenia had previously accused the Azerbaijans of bombing the area around the Armenian city of Kapan. For nearly 30 years, the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute has been regarded as a “frozen conflict”, which has not yet been resolved, but in which all involved have learned to live in an uncertain life.

For some actors like Russia it could stay that way. But the conflict has thawed – also because Turkey is getting involved.

Why is the conflict escalating now?

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Armenian separatists declared independence in Nagorno-Karabakh – an area in Azerbaijan populated mainly by Armenians. In a war against Azerbaijan that lasted until 1994 and killed 30,000 people, they conquered several areas outside of Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding area remained part of Azerbaijan under international law, but in practice the Armenians have been in charge there ever since. Moscow is a close partner of Armenia and has signed an assistance agreement with the leaders in Yerevan. At the same time, however, Russia is also supplying weapons to Azerbaijan.

Since the 1990s, several clashes have taken place on the Nagorno-Karabakh front; the last time about 200 people died four years ago. That summer, new fighting broke out on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, far from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ilham Aliyev, the autocratically ruling President of Azerbaijan, ran into domestic political troubles due to the situation. In July, thousands in the capital Baku called on Aliyev’s government to retake Nagorno-Karabakh for Azerbaijan.

In ruins. Tens of thousands are on the run in Nagorno-Karabakh Photo: Aziz Karimov / AP / dpa

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of starting the new fighting on September 27. More than 300 people died in the war, which is now spreading beyond the disputed enclave. However, there are no verifiable figures.

The Russian government had imposed a truce on the warring neighbors on Saturday evening. But a senior Azerbaijani government official said shortly after it took effect in Istanbul that this “temporary humanitarian ceasefire” was only intended to exchange prisoners and the bodies of those who had died. Ending the fight completely is therefore out of the question.

Why is?

From the point of view of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the aim is to end Armenian rule over Nagorno-Karabakh and thus remove a situation that is contrary to international law. On the other hand, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says it was an Azerbaijani-Turkish “terrorist attack”.

His country stands for a “continuation of the genocide of the Armenians” and a “policy to rebuild the Turkish Empire”.

Moreover, a regional power game in the Caucasus is recognizable. As a traditional regulatory power, Russia is seeking a compromise under the control of the Kremlin; but Turkey’s political and military support for Azerbaijan has changed the balance in the region. Ankara wants to enforce Turkish control against Moscow’s resistance in the Caucasus.

What drives Erdogan?

At home, solidarity with Azerbaijan is potentially profitable for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Politicians and the public in Turkey see Islamic Azerbaijan as a fraternal state. Solidarity meetings for Azerbaijan have been held in Istanbul several times in recent weeks.

Regarding foreign policy, Turkey wants to strengthen its position in the Caucasus and get Russia to accept Ankara as a player in the region. This is in line with Turkey’s new foreign policy, according to which the country sees itself as an independent regional power.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps Azerbaijan Photo: Pavel Golovkin / Reuters

This is also evident in other places: Turkey is involved in the conflicts in Syria and Libya and is taking on the Europeans in the gas conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean. Erdogan, who is working closely with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Syrian war, also wants to negotiate on an equal footing with the leader of the Kremlin in the Caucasus.

How far Turkish aid to Azerbaijan will go is a matter of debate. Aliyev has now admitted that Turkish fighters are stationed in Azerbaijan. According to Armenian information, the Turkish fighter jets have already intervened in the fighting; the Ankara government denies this.

What role do foreign fighters and Islamists play?

Turkey is said to have sent Syrian militiamen to the Caucasus to fight on the side of Azerbaijan – Armenia, France and Russia accuse the Erdogan government of this.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reports that nearly 1,500 Syrians were brought to Syria via Turkey; more than 100 of them have died since the end of September. Azerbaijan and Turkey reject the charges.

It wouldn’t be the first time Turkey has used Syrian mercenaries to help an ally. In recent months, Ankara had sent hundreds of Syrian fighters to Libya to assist the government in the fight against rebel general Khalifa Haftar.

Using the mercenaries as Turkish assistants not only prevents losses for the Turkish army. The Syrian fighters are also giving Ankara the option to distance itself from combat operations if it becomes politically necessary. Russia is proceeding in a similar way with the deployment of mercenaries from the Kremlin-affiliated security company Wagner in Syria and Libya.

The Azerbaijani government, for its part, has accused Armenia of deploying fighters from abroad. “Thousands” of Armenian-born fighters from Syria, Lebanon, Russia, Georgia, Greece and the United Arab Emirates took part in the fighting, Baku’s foreign ministry said.

How much influence does Putin still have?

The Russian president is in a constellation he can barely balance. Armenia is an ally with a treaty on military aid in the event of an attack, Azerbaijan is not a hostile country and Turkey is a strategic, if repeatedly difficult, partner against the West in Syria.

Moscow has so far barely stepped into the breach for its ally Armenia. Russian analysts assume that Putin wants to teach his colleague Nikol Pashinyan a lesson. The Armenian president is viewed with suspicion because – under pressure from the protesting people – he came to power with a so-called color revolution.

The Kremlin sees this transfer of power as a coup d’état against the legitimate government. The fight against the vastly superior Azerbaijani forces now shows that without Russia’s help, Armenia would be over. No help is coming for Yerevan from the west.

Azerbaijan, on the other hand, can be relatively certain of Moscow’s reluctance. So far, the country is seen as an example of the fact that Russia’s neighbors are allowed to take the path to independence. Baku shows that – contrary to what Georgia and Ukraine claim – good neighbors with Putin’s Russia are possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin must balance the forces in the Caucasus Photo: Alexei Druzhinin / Reuters

The balance between the enemies Armenia and Azerbaijan worked well for nearly three decades, as long as the two Caucasus states had no alternative allies. That changed when Erdogan sided with Aliyev.

That puts the Kremlin in a delicate position. Putin has invested so much in his partnership with the erratic Erdogan that he doesn’t want to risk it. But he also cannot accept Turkey as a player in the Caucasus – from Putin’s geostrategic perspective, the region is exclusively a Russian sphere of influence.

In order to bring the Nagorno-Karabakh problem back to a “frozen conflict” status, Putin must urge his Turkish counterpart to hold back. And he must make Aliyev an offer that makes Turkey superfluous as a regulator in the region. After all, the head of the Kremlin must ask weak Armenia to surrender areas around the actual Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan.

What is the situation of citizens like?

It’s getting more and more uncertain. The fighting has become so fierce that more and more people are killed or displaced. There is no reliable information on the number of civilian casualties. But one thing is clear: tens of thousands are trying to get to safety from the fighting and bombing.

Reports say they often seek shelter from the projectiles in cellars and have been there for days. The alarm sirens wail over and over again. People only take to the streets in an emergency, for example to get food.

The warring parties accuse each other of shooting civilians and civilian facilities. The fear of an attack is great. Only recently, a local official said that half of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population had fled, 70,000 to 75,000 people, including nearly 90 percent of all women and children.