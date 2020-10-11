Power struggle in Belarus: Lukashenko goes to jail – politics

This is probably the most unusual round table that has ever existed: a dictator goes to prison to talk to opposition members he recently incarcerated. This is what happened in Minsk on Saturday. Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus autocratically for nearly three decades, spent four and a half hours with opponents in prison No. 1 of his secret service KGB over the situation in the country.

An online channel affiliated with state television posted a photo of the meeting. Viktor Babariko is sitting opposite Lukashenko. The 56-year-old was a banker before he decided to run for the presidential election in the spring. Babariko seemed to have a good chance, he was not just any financial expert. He headed Belgazprombank, a subsidiary of the state-controlled Russian company Gazprom.

This earned Babariko the reputation of being the Kremlin’s secret candidate. Putin, it has been said in numerous analyzes, was finally fed up with Lukashenko’s unpredictable escapades. But he simply had Babariko detained at the start of the election campaign in June. The allegations are money laundering, tax evasion and corruption. Moscow did not raise a finger for its alleged candidate.

Putin’s orders

It is now speculated that Putin brought his husband, Babariko, back into play during his most recent meeting with Lukashenko in Sochi in mid-September. There, the ruler from Minsk was not only offered a loan of 1.5 billion euros, he also had to promise that a constitutional reform would come in Belarus. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later added that this reform required a broad social dialogue, including with the opposition. Lavrov explicitly did not include a woman in this group: the presidential candidate who was forced into exile in Lithuania and the presumed election winner Svetlana Tichanovskaya.

She judged Lukashenko’s performance in prison as a result of the continuing pressure on the rulers. The Belarusians have been demonstrating against Lukashenko since the beginning of August because he declared himself the winner of clearly falsified elections. The EU does not recognize the result, and Western heads of state or government are now basically treating Tichanovskaya as a female president.

300 criminal cases

“You don’t write a constitution on the street,” Lukashenko reported to the opposition on Saturday. Now it apparently has to be written in prison. A key figure in the protest, who is in custody, was not invited to the meeting: Maria Kolesnikova. She joined Babariko’s team in the spring, joined Tichanovskaya after his arrest, and then played a leading role in the opposition coordination council. Apparently Lukashenko is now trying to drive a wedge between Babariko and the two women, it is believed.

On the same day that Lukashenko was in prison, the human rights organization “Wesna” (“Spring”) published statistics on the actions of the Belarusian judiciary. Accordingly, since the election campaign began in May, some 300 criminal proceedings have been launched against opposition candidates, staff and participants in the protests after the “election results” were announced. The allegations are: disturbance of public order, resistance to state power, attempted coup d’état and tax evasion.