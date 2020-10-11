The Greens dilemma: when power issues divide – politics

The power is seductive, isn’t it? Everything around you is getting better, better, isn’t it? No. At least not when you talk to the ones who once had them; when they have lost or given up on them, which very few do voluntarily. Take Joschka Fischer – if you ask the former Green Vice-Chancellor, you’ll hear what it’s like in the “death zone”, right up there, on the top, where it can be icy and stormy. It takes, yeah what? A mixture of self-knowledge and self-confidence: who am I, what can I do, what do I want.

That’s how the Greens are doing now. In the federal states they have long enjoyed many gadgets of the seductive remedy, continue to enjoy it, not in the alliance of the longer. Only at the federal level is power quite different. That’s where the big questions are negotiated, it’s about the world, the big, not the small. War, peace, climate protection, global economy, it doesn’t work under that. At least not often.

Whether the A 49 is being built through the Dannenröderbos or not, what has that to do with it? Everything. Because this shows the dilemma of the Greens, currently Germany’s most exciting party. Exciting, not only because of their program, which makes it so difficult for the participants to keep up in these months or even years ago. Who is the original in environmental protection?

Exciting, but also because of the contradictions within the party and the contradiction with themselves in which the Greens become entangled, and all the more, the closer the perspective of power gets. The studies show: people are still looking for something new, different, a party they trust, with which they can show off. The simple answer to this is: one party of the center, one in measure and center. The more difficult one immediately follows: if it’s the Greens, they’ll get to the top.

Environmental protection, climate protection – and yet build a motorway such as the A 49 in Hesse, with which the Greens rule? One that the party’s federal manager comes up against? What did federal chairman Annalena Baerbock denounce all critics against? One against which all lawsuits were dismissed at the same time? What not only helps the economy, but also frees cities and villages from traffic, particulate matter, CO2, everything the Greens are against? To decide that and explain it in such a way that the voters understand and understand and the Greens agree would be politically high. Very high. You cannot succeed in that.

From the ancient Greeks to this day, the following applies: loyalty, sincerity, internal and substantive, does not arise from authoritarian behavior, but from authority. It stems from authenticity and attitude, internally and in terms of content.

Robert Habeck, a Joschka in the broadest sense, someone who wants to go there, albeit with his means, dares to do it: chancellor. He also says now. Annalena Baerbock does not have to say that, that is how it is communicated. Which, taken together, is a not inconsiderable part of the contradiction. But a decision has to be made. The Greens have other crucial tests ahead of them: how much climate protection exactly? How much ecology, how much economy, what has priority? Which infrastructure programs? How much doubt is allowed, how much contradiction? The answers show their degree and center. The closer the greens get to the top, the icier it will be. Some people who wanted to get to the top didn’t make it.