Unclear outcome, legal dispute or even civil war ?: More confidence please – Biden wins the elections – politically

Safety first. Sometimes, however, caution works like a weak heart. Horror scenarios dominate what could happen after the US election: Donald Trump questions Joe Biden’s victory after the count; ultimately, the Supreme Court decides that Trump will soon appoint a conservative judge. He calls on right-wing militias to defend his claim to power with weapons. Civil war could break out.

Such developments are not impossible. But they are at the end of a range of possibilities. You don’t have to go to the other extreme and rely on overly optimistic assumptions to disprove the fears. It is enough to trust the fairly stable surveys.

They make us expect such a clear vote from the voters that Trump will find no basis to doubt his defeat: Biden wins the White House by a wide margin of electoral votes. Democrats defend their majority in the House of Representatives. And they win the majority in the Senate. When that happens, most of the concerns about how things will turn out in terms of power politics in 22 days will go away.

Polls say Biden will win high. Can you trust them?

Relying on polls – even though they had false expectations in 2016 that Hillary Clinton would become president? Yes, that seems to ask a lot. But the opinion polls have also learned something new.

On average in the national surveys, Biden is ahead of Real Clear Politics by 9.8 percentage points and Nate Silver’s Blog 538 by 10.3 percentage points. And on average for the decisive “battlefield states” by 4.5 percentage points. These are margins outside the statistical error rate.

If you convert the current polls into voters – including the shaky states with tight polls here, however – Biden would get 358, Trump of 180. The odds of a Biden victory are 86 to 14 with Nate Silver, the “betting odds” with Real Clear Politics 65 to 35.

A Democratic victory is also likely in Congress

In the House of Representatives, Democrats have an 80 percent chance of defending their majority. In the lower house, the Senate, the race is tighter; In Nate Silver’s projection of 100 variants, the Democrats win in 68 cases and the Republicans in 32. Even if the Democrats didn’t capture the Senate, they would have a strong base of power with the White House and the House of Representatives.

Donald Trump spreads hopes for re-election – with little success so far Photo: AFP

But: can’t Trump change things? Yes that is possible. And that uncertainty is mainly fueled by comparing the surveys of 2020 and 2016. Trump lagged behind in the investigations against Hillary Clinton four years ago than he is now against Biden – both nationally and in the Battlegrounds; and eventually won. Then he really can, right? However, it may also be that the demoscopes are now judging their raw material more realistically because of the experiences in 2016 and the picture emerges that Biden is not as clearly leading as Clinton in 2016.

Trump needs a game changer. But he can’t

In addition to the figures, the experience of the past weeks speaks for the chance that Biden will win. Trump needs a “game changer” – an event that will change momentum in his favor. There were several occasions that could have been – the radicalization of the protests against police brutality, the party congresses, the appointment of a new constitutional judge, the first TV duel, Trump’s corona disease. But Trump has not taken advantage of these opportunities significantly.

In August, the month of the party congresses, Biden was nine percentage points ahead. Then the protests against police brutality became radicalized. Shops were looted and set on fire in several cities. There were shootings between Trump supporters and opponents with deaths. Trump seemed to have found the subject to win: Law and Order. In fact, at the beginning of September, Biden had fallen significantly in the polls. But it was not enough to change things. In mid-September, Biden was on the rise again.

Supreme Court, TV duel, Corona: the president can’t score

Shortly after, the death of Constitutional Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave Trump the opportunity to nominate a third Conservative person to the Supreme Court to mobilize his constituents. Biden dodged Trump’s attempt to make this a matter of fate in the election. Little moved in the polls.

At the first TV game in late September, Trump tried again with the crowbar. Again the question was: who do the varying voters see as the winner? Biden, because he had better arguments and was more polite? Or Trump because he radiated more energy? Lightning studies saw Biden in favor; however, they are not representative.

Before methodologically better surveys could give a clear answer about the effect of the TV duel three or four days in a row, Trump fell ill with corona. The polls measured the sum of all these impressions. To Trump’s detriment. The opinion polls saw no compassionate effect. The fact that he got infected probably caused more secret joy as he downplayed the danger for months. Attempts to interpret his alleged sudden recovery as a sign from heaven or to style himself as a particularly resilient “survivor” of a disease often fatal to seniors, got him nowhere. He falls further behind, Biden’s lead increases. The sad reality is more important to the citizens than the show.

Most citizens have made up their minds and many have already voted

So why not face Election Day with more confidence? An “October surprise” is certainly not out of the question, whether staged by Trump or by foreign powers such as Russia. But judging from the experience of the past few months, it wouldn’t change much. Most voters have made their decision and cannot be changed. Millions have already voted, by early voting or postal voting.

The main difference with 2016 is: at that point Trump entered politics from the outside. He could blame everything that went bad in the US on the then ruling Democrats. In 2020 he will be the president. Most of what goes bad is against him and his track record. This is another reason why you can have a little faith in the surveys. Of course nothing is certain. But the likely verdict of voters after the votes are counted is, You’ve been fired, Mr. Trump!