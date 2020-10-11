Dealing with hate crime law: federal president pressures constitution to protect politics – politics

Sometimes the Federal President’s job becomes difficult. For example, when he has a law that he must sign even though it is incompatible with the Basic Law.

What should he do then? A current example is the law against hate crime and right-wing extremism. With this, the government wants to end people who spread hatred on the internet. The major platforms are supposed to report hate comments to the federal police, who then access the data of their originators from the network providers. Bad luck that the Federal Constitutional Court recently declared this form of inventory data unconstitutional. Now they are here, the brave new rules, outdated before they can take effect.

A head of state has only two options here

A head of state who sets the cornerstone in the legislative process with his signature has only one option here: he must refuse to sign. If, on the other hand, the president sees the law as correct, he has only one option: he must sign it.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier now seems to have found a third option: he suspends the so-called copy and is waiting for a promised change scheme. The President protects the constitutional organs that rule with him, the Bundestag, the Federal Government, and the Bundesrat, from the embarrassment of repealing the law in its entirety as needed. He himself sees this as “cooperation in line with the constitution”.

Steinmeier congratulates and expresses his condolences. But don’t declare what he is doing

In fact, it is more of an example of how a federal president loosens a provision of the constitution with his state practice. It does not provide for a suspension of execution for good reason. It softens the duty of the head of state to sign and enforce properly implemented laws. Steinmeier’s measure could also be an attractive alternative for handling controversial projects in subsequent cases. Unity at all costs; an overdose of the grand coalition.

Not that anyone would complain about it. Probably no one, and Steinmeier does not participate. But unlike other presidents, who when in doubt sought the public in the execution process, Steinmeier’s loyalty to the organs went so far as to abandon his actions in the national sphere. In his public statements since October, three congratulations and condolences have been received. He doesn’t want a commotion and doesn’t just want others, he wants to spare himself criticism. Nobody demands so much loyalty.