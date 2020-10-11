“It’s a tragedy”: what happened to Seehofer’s domestic politics? – Politics

It should become one of the highlights of the black-red coalition: the federal government’s “home strategy”. Active structural policy for lagging regions – that was the goal of 2018. An equivalence committee appointed by the federal, state and local governments in many (as later turned out to be too many) working groups thought about how the available money would go into the federal budget, but also more. money, are redistributed between regions.

The symbolic expression of the political focus was the renaming of the Ministry of the Interior, which now got the addition “for home”. Department head Horst Seehofer (CSU) acted as head of local government policy.

To underline the importance of the project, a new H department was established within the ministry, which naturally also included traditional tasks, such as spatial planning up to and including return policy. Three subdivisions with twenty units – none bigger than Department H at the Ministry of the Interior.

A year before the elections, the balancing of the accounts begins, both in the coalition and in the opposition. Stefan Schmidt, local political spokesman for the Greens, therefore asked the Seehofer department: which legislative initiatives with a homeland reference the department is working on and what their greatest success has been to date.

“Expectations not met”

Schmidt’s conclusion after reading the answer: “It’s a tragedy.” Seehofer could not live up to the high expectations he had raised.

From the perspective of the Greens, the department was unable to answer one question or the other. Parliamentary State Secretary Stephan Mayer announced that he was involved in all current projects with a connection to the home country. For example in the Telecommunications Act, in which Section H is “intensively” committed to mobile and broadband coverage “nearby”.

Wide success?

The ministry does not name one major successful project, but uses the initial ignition function for the entire cabinet. The greatest success of domestic politics lies in the fact that the government is now no longer just selective but cross-divisional, “with a multitude of measures” to maintain or create equal living conditions. This also characterizes the coalition’s economic stimulus package Corona, in which half of the 130 billion euros in domestic policy measures apply.

Support for structural change in the coal regions and job creation in federal institutions in the east and structurally weak areas in the west are also mentioned. Berlin belongs to the east, where 3,000 of the 6,500 planned jobs for this large region are planned. More than 700 places have already been set up.

Another result of the home policy: There has been an equivalence check for all federal laws since April. And the entire government support system for regions has been streamlined.

The Greens have no old debt relief

Schmidt regrets the “list of small-scale measures”, what he lacks is the large one. “Saying warm words about structural policy and the prevention of an old debt solution for financially weak municipalities is not compatible.” The old debt relief for cities was actually a big deal, but not for Seehofer and the Union, who thought more of rural areas in domestic politics. It was a concern of the SPD, with the Greens and the left joining. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) had promised 22 billion euros from the federal budget.

Much of the money is said to have gone to North Rhine-Westphalia, especially to the Ruhr area, the social-democratic homeland to this day. That’s one of the reasons Seehofer’s homeland is weakening. The old debt relief did not materialize. In the summer, they agreed to help with social security benefits and business taxes. That is not enough for the Greens. “The corona-ravaged municipalities now need a structural overhaul of their finances and an overhaul of existing funding policies,” Schmidt said.