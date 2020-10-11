The hosting of the Health Data Hub is being outsourced from Microsoft to a French provider

The foreign minister responsible for digital Cédric O told the French senators on October 8, 2020 that he was planning to switch hosting of the Microsoft Health Data Hub to a French or European provider. A wish that is motivated by the will of the Foreign Minister to defend the digital sovereignty of our country.

A transfer of hosting of the Health Data Hub soon?

Today the Health Data Hub is hosted by the American giant Microsoft. A transfer would therefore be considered by Cédric O. A French or European solution might well be preferred in the coming months. The Foreign Minister responsible for digital technology said: “We are working with the Minister of Health Olivier Véran after the thunderbolt of the lifting of the Privacy Shield to move the Health Data Hub to a French or European solution. We will hold talks on this topic with our German partners. “

In the same category

In the second quarter of 2020, the French called 72.2 billion minutes

The Health Data Hub, hosted in the Netherlands, could soon revert to the French or German flag. Since the American company uses a European data center, it is subject to the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). According to some experts, under certain conditions, Microsoft may still need to transfer certain data from the Health Data Hub to the United States. Sensitive topic when we know this platform is where the French health data is hosted.

A way to support the digital sovereignty of our country

Until a few months ago, data transmission from the Health Data Hub between the European Union and the USA was monitored by the Privacy Shield. The Court of Justice of the European Union has unfortunately declared this procedure invalid. In the name of digital sovereignty, Cédric O would like this to evolve. The State Secretary for Digital Plans to launch a tender. It is true that a few years ago Microsoft was in the best position to break into this market thanks to its certification as a health data host in France. Since then, companies such as Orange, OVH, Outscale, Thales, Atos and Capgemini have received the same status.

The European cloud is changing. In particular, there is the realization of the GAIA-X project with its 22 founding members who want to offer an alternative to the American and Chinese giants. Cédric O is clearly committed to more digital sovereignty. In the same way, the EPI project for more digital sovereignty in Europe was launched during the summer: the alliance of 16 European banks that want to offer an alternative to Visa and MasterCard. We think the European Commission has tried over the years to come up with a real data strategy for the technological giants.