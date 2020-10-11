2020 US election campaign: Trump says he is ‘immune’ to the coronavirus – politics

Trump says he is ‘immune’ to the corona virus

US President Donald Trump is now “immune” to the coronavirus as a result of his Covid 19 illness. The immunity is like a “protective shine” to him, Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox News on Sunday. He feels “fantastic”

Trump said.

The 74-year-old said he was on October 1

tested positive for the coronoavirus. Trump fell ill with Covid-19 and was therefore treated in a hospital for three days from October 2. Experts assume that people are immune after a corona infection. For how long, but it is still unclear.

In the interview on Sunday, Trump again promoted Covid treatment with an experimental antibody cocktail from the biotech company Regeneron that he had received in the hospital. The drug is not a treatment method, but a ‘cure’ and a ‘miracle’ that everyone will see soon

should be available, he said.

The antibody cocktails developed by various manufacturers have not yet been approved and will only be available in relatively small numbers in the near future. Critics say Trump is promoting the drug as a panacea to prevent his administration from controlling the pandemic ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

distract.

According to Trump’s personal doctor, the US president is not now

more contagious. The latest coronavirus test had shown by “currently recognized standards” that Trump “no longer poses a transmission risk to others,” physician Sean Conley said in a letter circulated by the White House on Saturday night. (dpa)