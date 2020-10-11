Keynote iPhone 12: Everything Apple Should Announce

Apple is holding a keynote on October 13th at 7 p.m. The main announcement will of course be the iPhone 12 and its various models. The phone shouldn’t be the only product being advertised, however.

iPhone 12

Apple presents four iPhone 12 models: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max . All will have an OLED screen, the A14 chip, and support for 5G. The overall design should be similar to the iPhone 11, still with straight edges instead of rounded edges. This will be reminiscent of the era of the iPhone 4 or the current design of the iPad Pro.

On the photo side, the iPhone 12 is expected to have two sensors and the iPhone 12 Pro to have three. At least one of the iPhone 12 Pro would have the right to a LiDAR scanner (like the iPad Pro). We can also generally expect better photo quality.

On the performance side, the iPhone 12 will have the A14 chip, which is already used in the fourth generation iPad Air. The increase in performance compared to the iPhone 12 will be around 18%. In terms of RAM, the iPhone 12 Pro would have 6GB of RAM. This has yet to be confirmed for the iPhone 12.

Additionally, the iPhone 12 would be available with 64, 128 and 256 GB of storage. The iPhone 12 Pro would claim 128, 256 and 512 GB. As for the box, all iPhone 12s would come without chargers or headphones for the good of the planet. In France, however, Apple should be forced to include headphones.

Eventually, the iPhone 12 mini would sell for $ 699, the iPhone 12 for $ 799, the iPhone 12 Pro for $ 999, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max for $ 1,099. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available on October 23. We’d have to wait until November 13th for the iPhone 12 mini and November 20th for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Wireless charger

Apple is expected to announce two wireless chargers alongside the iPhone 12. These are known as MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Charger. The second could charge two devices at the same time. Both chargers have magnetic properties and deliver 15 W.

Smaller HomePod

concept

Apple is preparing a reduced version of its connected speaker. The sound quality of the HomePod mini should not be on par with the HomePod. But the speaker would be cheaper: $ 99 instead of $ 299.

bonus

AirTags object trackers are long overdue. However, a recent rumor has it that Apple has postponed its announcement until March 2021. The AirPods Studio headset is slated for release this year, but it could be announced next month rather than during this keynote. This is definitely what the rumors from the halls suggest. The Apple Silicon Macs also make their debut this year. On the other hand, an announcement is expected more in November

The keynote can be followed live on iPhoneAddict or via our iAddict application (App Store link) on iPhone and iPad on the Keynote tab. I'll see you on October 13th at 7pm.