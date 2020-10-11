iPhone 12: Faster Face Recognition and Better Battery Life?

Details about the iPhone 12 leak 48 hours before Apple’s keynote. Today it’s all about face recognition, autonomy and zoom for photos. The information is shared by Leaker Max Weinbach using his PineLeaks account.

The new iPhones would have the right to a “dynamic zoning algorithm” that should enable faster facial recognition. The notch that holds the facial recognition components would not move. In contrast, the notch on the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini would be a bit smaller because the phone itself is smaller.

With photos, the digital zoom is to be improved by combining and grouping several images with different zoom levels. An algorithm based on Deep Fusion would take care of the rest of getting the alignment right. In addition, a macro function would be available for the photo part. The ultra-wide angle sensor of the iPhone 12 Pro lets you get closer to the subjects.

On the autonomy side, the iPhone 12 Pro would be entitled to an additional hour compared to the iPhone 11 Pro. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini would do less well than the iPhone 11. This could be explained by its size and therefore the size of the battery.

Apple will present its new iPhones on October 13th at 7 p.m. as part of an exclusive online keynote.