EU advises on sanctions for Navalny poisoning: how Germany nearly changed its Russia policy – politics

Germany wants to discuss a joint response to the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexej Navalny with the other EU states on Monday. The federal government had previously received support from France to avoid the impression that this was just a problem between Germany and Russia.

Berlin and Paris are now jointly proposing sanctions against people who could be held responsible for the poison attack on Navalny. However, one thing is already clear: the Navalny case did not turn out to be a turning point in German relations with Russia.

It had looked like this just a few weeks ago. Never before has the Chancellor sent such a clear message to Moscow as after the attack on Navalny. This topic was so important to Angela Merkel that she herself appeared in front of the cameras in early September. Later she visited Navalny at the Charité in Berlin, where he was treated – an unusual step that must have been recorded very precisely in Moscow.

In recent years, there have been several reasons for fundamentally rethinking relations with Moscow: from Russian support for Syrian war criminal Assad to the war in Ukraine to the hacker attack on the Bundestag and a contract killing apparently organized by the Russian state in the middle. Berlin.

After Moscow intervened in Ukraine, the EU imposed sanctions on Russia. Merkel made sure that these punitive measures could not be lifted until after the Minsk peace agreements for Ukraine were implemented.

Merkel’s Critical Mistake

But at the same time, the Chancellor made her biggest foreign policy mistake: just a year after the annexation of Crimea, the contracts for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline were signed, and the German government didn’t want to see it more than a normal economic project. Objections from Eastern European countries were ignored, as were previous experiences with Putin’s Russia.

After the Russian hacker attack on parliament in 2015, the German government for a long time pretended that nothing had happened that could permanently shake relations with Moscow. The reactions to the murder of a Georgian in the Kleiner Tiergarten were also far too hesitant. Even when the federal prosecutor blamed state agencies in Russia for the act, Merkel saw no clear answer. The federal government wants to wait for the verdict and plays on time.

Despite the Chancellor’s clear words in the Navalny case, there is nothing to suggest that the German government will fundamentally change its Russia policy. Merkel and Secretary of State Heiko Maas have never seriously considered stopping Nord Stream 2.

The sanctions list has been expanded since 2014

The new proposal from Berlin and Paris to impose sanctions on a small number of people does not go far enough. Since 2014, the EU has done nothing but add more names to the sanctions list. After the Russian cyber attack on the Bundestag, an affected young man will soon be banned from traveling to the EU. This is not a deterrent to those in Moscow who carry out such attacks.

What would be needed, however, is a substantial change in sanctions policy: the EU should specifically freeze the assets of people from Putin’s small power elite and impose entry bans.

Because Putin’s system has functioned for years in such a way that a small group securing power for the president enriches itself to an unimaginable degree. They like to keep their assets safe in Western countries. But the German government still does not want to take such a step in its Russia policy. The Chancellor’s clear words are unlikely to be followed by actions.