The iPhone 12 is likely to be the most popular model

The iPhone 12 will be available in four models. There will be a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. For Ming-Chi Kuo, the second on the list is the most popular.

The analyst, who has good moles at Apple and its suppliers, says the 6.1-inch model is expected to make up 40% of the models Apple ships at launch. The other three iPhones would each make up 20% of the shows.

This information is interesting as the 6.1-inch model won’t be the cheapest. Rumors speak of $ 699 for the “small” phone and $ 799 for the medium-sized model. According to Kuo, the public will turn more to the iPhone 12 as the iPhone 12 mini screen won’t be big enough for their tastes.

Along with the different screen sizes, Apple’s new phones support 5G. For Kuo, however, this is not a central issue for customers. The price would be more important to them than anything else.

Kuo also gives his forecast. He expects iPhone 12 sales in the fourth quarter to be lower than iPhone 11 sales in the same period last year. This could be partly explained by the delayed release of new models due to the Covid-19.

Apple will unveil its iPhone 12 tomorrow at 7 p.m. The keynote can be followed live on iPhoneAddict from this special page or from our iAddict application (App Store link) in the Keynote area.