Hundreds of fake pro Trump Facebook accounts have been deleted

According to Facebook statements, almost 10 networks of fake pages and accounts were shut down in September. Behind each of these networks is the desire to send messages, deceive internet users, and influence opinions. Most of the unmasked pages and reports were linked to political action and many were in favor of Trump.

Hundreds of fake pro-Trump accounts have been phased out

Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Security Policy at Facebook: “The people behind these fake accounts have been coordinating and making Facebook accounts and pages the central element of their business to deceive internet users. When we investigate such transactions, we focus more on the behavior than on the content itself. We don’t want to find out who is behind these transactions or what content is being published. We want to influence actions through incorrect information. “

Among the various dismantled networks, one of them is particularly catching our attention. The latter included no less than 200 Facebook accounts, 55 Facebook Pages and 76 accounts on Instagram. The actions of this network focused on targeting in the US, Kenya and Botswana. In this particular case, royalty-free images were published to convey certain messages.

Most of the actions were linked to political groups

The topics highlighted in the fake reports and on the fake pages were: trophy hunting, the 2018 midterm elections, the 2020 presidential election, the Covid-19 pandemic, or even criticism of the Democratic Party and presidential candidate Joe Biden. Obviously, President Trump and his party deserve praise. Even so, that network had spent $ 973,000 on Facebook and Instagram advertising budgets to give the news a little more support and reach more people.

When Facebook decided to investigate who was behind this famous network and these fake accounts, the agents of the social network were stunned. At the head of this network was an American marketing company called Rally Forge, which worked for the Inclusive Conservation Group and the conservative organization Turning Point Action. Two pro-Trump organizations, of course. Speaking of which, Facebook has already prepared for the possibility that Trump will question the result of the presidential election.

Most of the actions Facebook spotted in the last month were linked to political groups, according to Nathaniel Gleicher. Whatever the country is: Myanmar, Russia, Nigeria, the Philippines, Azerbaijan, and you will understand it in the United States too. It is difficult to know exactly the extent of such measures. Notwithstanding Facebook’s meticulous work, false information continues to be transmitted through fake accounts and is therefore visible to millions of people. This necessarily affects their opinion.