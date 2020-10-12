7 countries want back doors in encrypted applications

The encryption of applications (mainly messaging) annoys authorities and governments. You cannot access the data. It is time for the Five Eyes Alliance to add back doors to these types of applications.

Justice officials from the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand said the rise of apps like Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp is “a major challenge for US” public safety. “They add,” Encryption is critical, and so is it Both privacy and cybersecurity need to be protected. However, this should not happen because the police and the tech industry themselves are unable to act. Against the Most Serious Illegal Content and Activities Online ”.

The federal states are therefore calling on technology companies to set up a system so that the authorities can access data “in a readable and usable format”. The Fives Eyes alliance is joined by India and Japan, which are also asking for back doors.

Police officers around the world regularly complain about the difficulties that arise from encrypting criminal investigations. Privacy advocates argue that allowing the police to access a user’s communications can put pro-democracy activists at risk, for example. In this regard, the Five Eyes Alliance ensures that their proposal to access data from encrypted applications includes the requirement for protective measures.