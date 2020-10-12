Recognize “hot nests of anti-democratic behavior”: Lower Saxony announces investigation into police right-wing extremism – Politics

Lower Saxony wants to start an investigation into extremism at the police soon. “This is an investigation that – at least in Lower Saxony – will start very soon,” said the Minister of the Interior Boris Pistorius (SPD) of the Lower Saxony “Rheinische Post”. “Of course there are always hot spots of anti-democratic behavior that we need to identify and nip quickly.” That’s why he suggested to his SPD colleagues that scientists guide the police in a structured qualitative investigation when they are on the scene. According to him, the participation of “a handful” Länder would be sufficient.

“I think the Union and the Federal Interior Minister now understand that with this approach we are taking the security authorities off the defensive and strengthening them,” said the SPD minister. At the same time, a multi-year survey of society as a whole could be conducted.

After right-wing extremist chat groups had been discovered by police officers in several states, the SPD and SPD ministers had already requested an extensive racism study from the police.

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU), on the other hand, still considers it wrong to focus exclusively on the security authorities when investigating this phenomenon. This would put the police under general suspicion. The Federal Minister of the Interior, on the other hand, could imagine an investigation into the daily police action. Seehofer’s refusal to conduct a purely police investigation has also met with criticism from politicians from the Left Party and the Greens. (dpa)