Baidu wants to overshadow Douyin with Kankan

For its part, Chinese giant Baidu is trying to find its place in the Chinese social networking market by launching Kankan: a video search engine. In this vast country, 880 million internet users are watching short videos … Baidu wants his share of the cake too.

Baide starts Kankan

The Chinese web giant didn’t want to overcomplicate its life to launch its new application. Kankan is actually just a simple video search engine that looks a lot like Baidu’s main platform. The only big difference: Kankan focuses on short videos and live streaming. Kind of like douyin. Baidu is betting on the fact that with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese are even more loving this type of platform.

Kankan means “take a look” in Chinese. With this new application, Internet users today can perform simple video searches and view short videos and live streams. Most of the content broadcast is not original content. The videos are currently mostly from Haokan, another app developed by Baidu. In terms of design, too, Kankan Baidu has so far been very similar. Let’s wait and see if this develops further.

Position yourself next to Douyin, Huoshan and Xigua

Kankan is obviously part of the popular Chinese apps that are Kuaishou and Douyin from ByteDance (the Chinese version of TikTok). These are apps that offer very short videos and live streaming. Douyin is on the rise: in September, ByteDance’s application reached 600 million users per day. A number that has more than doubled in less than a year.

Live streaming has also experienced an enormous boom since the Covid-19 pandemic. Lots of Chinese people have turned to e-commerce and it is turning out that live streaming is a new way to experience products before they buy. Baidu is clearly trying to capitalize on these two trends. There will be a lot to do against the giant ByteDance, which with its three main applications Douyin, Huoshan and Xigua clearly occupies the leading position in this field. These last two applications hold no less than 22% of the short video market in China.

In the competitive landscape, we obviously find the other Chinese giant: Tencent. The group owns the Weishi, Cat Cake and Sound Rabbit apps. Tencent is also behind the Douyu and Huya apps. It should be noted, however, that Tencent is still very far behind ByteDance. It will also be difficult for Baidu to tickle the owner of Douyin, but you never know.