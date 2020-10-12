Mac sales rose in the third quarter

Apple had a positive third quarter in Mac sales. Canalys’ data shows that the general market has grown, whether it’s PCs or Macs.

Apple is the fourth largest computer seller in the world. The group sold 6.37 million Macs in the third quarter, compared to 5.63 million last year for the same period. The increase over the previous year is 13.2%. Apple’s market share is now 8.1% after 8% previously.

Lenovo remains the top seller of computers with 19.27 million copies sold (+ 11.4% over a year). HP follows with 18.66 million sales (+ 11.9%). Dell ranks third with sales of 11.99 million. It is the only company that has seen a decline over a year: -0.5%. The top 5 end with Acer and its 5.64 million sales (+ 15%).

In the third quarter, 79.21 million computers were sold, an increase of 12.7% over the previous year. Unsurprisingly, teleworking has helped increase sales.

Apple will publish its financial results for the period July through September on October 29th. The company does not indicate the number of sales, but rather indicates the income generated. In previous results, Mac sales were up 21.65% to $ 7.08 billion.