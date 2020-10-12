The First Tree: Free the Fox Inside You (Trailer)

The First Tree is a game of pure exploration in a soaring travel or abzu atmosphere and puts the player in the skin of a fox in search of his own family. At the same time, a second narrative arc unfolds, this time with a boy trying to reconnect with his father in Alaska. The First Tree has pretty detailed low poly graphics, and most importantly, nice artistic orientation. The gameplay is limited to traversing vast plains … and digging the ground to find clues. An apparent simplicity that turns the title into a playful video journey.

There are no enemies to fight here, just the pleasure of discovery and the curiosity that drives you forward. Note that the particularly realistic animations of wild animals contribute to this feeling of traveling through a vast, cohesive open world with its own ecosystem. The game has been available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC for several months, and the mobile version doesn’t seem to suffer from the comparison. The first tree will be available in the App Store next month.