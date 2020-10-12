EU ministers discuss Belarus: Maas calls for sanctions against Lukashenko personally – politically

According to Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will now be personally imposed with EU sanctions. The violence continues. (…) There are still arrests of peace-loving protesters, ” the SPD politician said Monday on the sidelines of discussions with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. He therefore proposed launching a new sanction package. “Lukashenko should also be one of the people who will then be punished.”

So far, Lukashenko has not been one of the people sanctioned by the EU for fraudulent elections or for cracking down on peaceful protests. The reason given was that sanctions against Lukashenko personally could complicate diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict and deprive the EU of the opportunity to sharpen its course again.

Since the presidential election on August 9, Belarus has held protests and strikes against the authoritarian head of state, who has been in power for 26 years. Triggers are allegations of fraud against the elections, after which Lukashenko was declared the winner with 80.1 percent of the vote. The protests have since resulted in several deaths, hundreds of injuries and more than 10,000 arrests.

Another topic at the ministerial meeting in Luxembourg is the poisonous attack on Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny with the military nerve agent Novichok. A Franco-German proposal is being discussed to impose sanctions on potentially responsible parties in Russia. EU representatives believed that prior agreement in principle was possible, but specific sanctions would not be decided until later.

After confirmation by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OVCW), it was “now objectively certain that it is a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention”, according to Maas. This cannot be without consequences. Ministers would now have “the first chance” to discuss the Franco-German proposal for sanctions and determine the further procedure. (dpa, AFP)